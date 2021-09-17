stars who left their careers due to illness. Photo

Celebrities are rarely at home and often do not care about their health. And sometimes bad things happen to them, like to ordinary people – accidents and terrible diagnoses.

Health problems have cost some of the iconic stars their careers. OBOZREVATEL writes about stars who have been treated for a long time and have taken a creative pause – or even never regained their former popularity.

Andrey Danilko

Verka Serduchka after the Eurovision-2007 contest became insanely popular not only in Ukraine, but also abroad. At the peak of his career, Andrei Danilko was one of the most popular singers in post-Soviet countries and gave 100 concerts a year.

Andrey got tired of the hectic schedule and fell into depression. It took him a while to reboot. Rumors have surfaced many times in the media that Danilko is going to end the career of Verka Serduchka forever.

The 47-year-old performer never gave an exact diagnosis, but in an interview he repeatedly emphasized that he left the stage and gained excess weight due to health problems. From time to time he appears on the big stage, performing several legendary songs.

Andrey Gubin

Legendary singer Andrey Gubin disappeared from the scene in the early 2000s. The idol of millions fell ill with a rare neurological disease – left-sided prosopalgia of the face. The singer felt unbearable pain in his facial muscles, he simply did not have the strength to sing.

In an interview, the 47-year-old performer said that he was worried about constant pain in his left arm and face. A talented singer does not know when he will fully return to the stage. He rarely speaks and appears on talk shows.

MakSim

Russian singer MakSim was insanely popular in the 2000s. In 2019, the star had a terrible accident on the way to the airport. She received numerous injuries and recovered for a long time. The singer took a break for two years to restore her health.

In 2021, MakSim returned with a new song “Thank you”. She gave concerts and opened her own art school, but in the summer she suddenly felt bad. The singer was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia, they were 70 percent amazed. Marina was connected to a ventilator and put into drug sleep, the star had cardiac arrest twice. She recently returned to normal life, but she still has a long rehabilitation ahead of her.

Celine Dion

The world famous star Celine Dion with an incredible voice also took a break from her career due to inflammation of the larynx. The disease appeared against the background of stress after the loss of her husband, the singer was forced to stop singing. Celine lost a lot of weight and was in no hurry to return to music. Now the 53-year-old singer rarely appears in public, but even if she goes on stage, she devotes songs to her deceased lover.

Selena Gomez

Singer Selena Gomez often cancels concerts due to illness. Back in 2013, the star underwent chemotherapy and was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease – lupus. In 2017, she received a kidney transplant, the exhausted star fought for her life and recovered. Now 29-year-old Gomez does not complain about health and lights up on stage again.

Cynthia Nixon

Actress Cynthia Nixon overcame breast cancer in 2008. After illness, the 55-year-old star of the series “Sex and the City” returned to the stage in the theater and filmed a movie. She played the main character in the play The Real Thing, and also starred in the films Silent Devices, Hannibal and others.

Michael Douglas

In 2010, Michael Douglas was diagnosed with a malignant tumor on his tongue. His tongue and part of the lower jaw could be amputated. However, this was avoided. A year later, Douglas reported a full recovery. After that, the 76-year-old actor starred in many films.

