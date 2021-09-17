Stay Human spoke about how weapons have changed – Gambling addiction

Studio Techland released a new episode Dying 2 Know MORE, in which she spoke in more detail about weapons in Dying Light 2: Stay Human…

First of all, the developers recalled that there will be new weapons in the new world. In the first Dying Light, you could find simple edged weapons and other tools such as monkey wrenches, but over 20 years they managed to wear out.

High-tech weapons still exist in the sequel world, but they are very expensive and not easy to find. This means that in Dying Light 2, players will have to be content with collecting weapons from various debris and other strange materials.

As for the wear of the weapon, it will depend on the class. For example, a rare high quality ax will last longer than something collected from scrap materials.

By the way, a rattling sound effect will signal the imminent wear and tear of a certain weapon – its developers got it randomly when one of the sound designers, working on sounds, broke a real machete. The effect turned out to be so organic and real that they decided to include it in the game.

Worn out weapons can lead to an unpleasant situation when there will be nothing to fight off enemies with – the developers advise to carefully prepare for each battle. Of course, it will be possible to cheat – climb higher, lure enemies, and then throw down a grenade.

If you want to use a ranged weapon, then you should remember which opponents it is most effective against. So, for example, a bow against a fast and agile Banshee will be completely useless.

The developers also talked about the creation of stationary guns – they spent more time on their design and mechanics. They promise that it will be a lot of fun with them during any fight.

The team was able to recreate about 200 types of weapons from modern materials. In their work, they were inspired by various cultures and historical periods.

Soon the developers promise to share new details.