Strange performance of a skater from India at the Grand Prix stage among juniors in Krasnoyarsk – video: skating without jumps

Shrohi barely kept on the ice and did not make a single jump. Amazing performance at the Grand Prix stage among juniors in Krasnoyarsk.

Junior figure skating competitions have a unique charm. This is not only an opportunity to see the first victories of future world-class stars, but also a chance to get in touch with real exoticism.

At the stage of the Grand Prix among juniors in Krasnoyarsk, you can watch the skating of athletes from Mexico, Argentina, Thailand, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan and even Mongolia. Of course, you don’t have to wait for competitive performances from these girls, but she went the farthest Parrilla Shrohi from India.

Krasnoyarsk viewers had a chance to see one of the worst skates in history. Riding even worse, it seems, is simply impossible.





The young student of Tutberidze brilliantly burst into the international arena. Sonya is from another league!

Exotic figure skating in Krasnoyarsk

Unlike many skaters from exotic countries, 17-year-old Parria Shrohi lives and trains in her homeland. The girl came to her debut international tournament in the rank of the reigning champion of India among adults – some kind of a title. By the will of the lot, Parrilla received the 10th starting number, exactly between the Russians Elizaveta Kulikova and Sofia Akatieva…

By that time, girls from Argentina, the Philippines and Thailand had already performed at the Crystal Arena, and Michelle Otgonbaatar from Mongolia was the benchmark for the Indian figure skater – 17.02 points. Russian fans are used to the fact that such assessments do not exist even at children’s competitions, but the Grand Prix stage in Krasnoyarsk shows that figure skating is not only top schools, the most difficult jumps and wrestling at the level of world records. And also overcoming themselves for athletes from those countries where they have never seen snow. And even though their skating often resembles torment, and the technical arsenal is perplexing, this is also part of big sport.





The Brazilian skater disgraced the sport and the Universiade. Or is he a fine fellow?

The skater from India did not make a single jump and constantly stumbled

Parriya Shrohi from India presented a short program under the Megapolis of the popular Bel Suono project. According to the skater’s profile on the official website of the International Skating Union, a former Russian loner took part in the production Anastasia Ratkovskaya, who performed in the late 90s and early 2000s. The tall, stately Shrohi looked spectacular in a luxurious red dress, but she did not move on the ice too confidently.

The Indian skater often stumbled, performed all the movements as if in slow motion, and did not even try to perform a single double jump. As a result, Shroha has a single axel and a flip in the protocol, as well as a cascade of single lutz and sheepskin coat. According to the rules, single jumps are not scored, so Parrilla scored only 0.84 points for the technique – this is how the judges rated her step sequence. For the components, Shrohi also received an extremely modest 6.91 points, and her overall score was 7.75 points.

For comparison, in the three previous stages, no one scored less than 16 points. In general, the hire of a skater from India looked very strange. Russian spectators in the stands in Krasnoyarsk wondered how this girl even got into the composition of the participants in such a prestigious tournament. But they still supported the athlete with applause. At the same time, Shrokhi managed to show not the worst rental in history. Under the current rules, only one athlete performed worse at the international level – in 2019, compatriot Shrokhi Harshita Ravtani received 7.49 points for the short program. Therefore, Parrilla may well be pleased with herself.

You can watch Shrokhi’s performance in the broadcast of Channel One. The beginning is from 54:15.

Broadcast of the First channel. The rights to the video belong to Channel One.

Shrohi showed another figure skating

After her performance, Shrohi looked surprisingly calm. The girl waved to the audience a couple of times and showed her thumb to the camera, and the coach slapped her on the back. Everyone seemed to understand everything. Of course, the skating level of an Indian skater is incredibly low. Shrohi skates worse than many amateurs, and at a professional level, it seems that it is simply impossible to skate worse. The skater from India amazed sophisticated Russian viewers with a strange rental.

But her example shows that any person can go in for figure skating, regardless of external data, training conditions and place of birth. And personally, Parria Shrohi from India would like to wish that in the free program she at least tried to double jump. And the support of the stands will be provided to her.