Take a look at five new widgets in iOS 15. There are more awaited ones too!

Very soon, iOS 15 will be available to everyone (and someone has already installed it), and along with it, new chips from Apple. Some of them were canceled during the beta testing, while others were not available to users from Russia just now. However, a lot of new things still remain for us, and among the innovations are six widgets for Apple’s native applications.

The foreign resource PhoneArena drew attention to the fact that Apple, without announcements and announcements, introduced five new widgets to iOS 15. Each of them is tied to one of the native iPhone and iPad applications, and has several variations.

mail

The email widget has got two sizes: 4×2 and 4×4. The first size fits two letters (sender, subject and first line of content), and the second – four letters. By default, it displays all incoming messages, but you can select the desired folder in the settings of an already added widget.

Locator

Four variations were brought here at once. Widgets are responsible for two different actions: displaying users who share their location with the owner of the device, and the location of compatible smart tags and gadgets like AirTag (“Things”).

There are two widget options for each action: 4×2 and 4×4. It is worth mentioning that they can be collected in piles to control all available geolocations, and at the same time not take up unnecessary space on the desktop.

Contacts

Many have scolded Apple for removing the Favorite Contacts widget in previous versions of the OS. Now the company has corrected itself: the widget is available in as many as three versions.

Contacts can be placed in three sizes: 2×2, 4×2 and 4×4. In the first case, the widget will contain one contact, in the second – four, and in the third – six.

But this is not just a selection of selected people for a quick call. Apple has developed a personal page for each of them. If you click on the contact’s avatar in the widget, a special screen will open, which will collect everything related to it. There are photos with his face, and a list of chats with him in instant messengers, and general notes, and, of course, contacts for communication.

Game Center

There are six widget options: “Keep playing” and “Playing with friends”. For each item there are three sizes, by analogy with “Contacts”: 2×2, 4×2 and 4×4. One, three or four games are commensurately placed on each of them.

By the way, another size is available for iPad – 5×2. This widget will fit up to seven games.

App Store

Here will appear offers and collections from Apple, consisting of various games and applications from the App Store. The widget is also available in three sizes: 2×2, 4×2, 4×4.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the “Smart Collections” of widgets. Starting with iOS 15, the smartphone will “at its discretion” add widgets to your stacks, and you can find them by scrolling through a separate stack. In practice, this can be a good way to find something interesting among the widgets of hundreds of applications without digging into them personally.

Earlier, we talked about when to expect the release versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey. In addition, we showed the iPhone 13 Pro in a new color in a live photo.