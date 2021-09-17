Tales of Arise Breaks Series Record for Starter Sales – Bandai Namco Reveals Franchise Success

Company Bandai Namco Games talked about the success of the role-playing series Tales of, including revealed the starting sales of the recently released Tales of arise…

Tales of Arise has become the fastest-selling game in the series. More than 1 million copies ;

Total worldwide shipments and digital sales Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition exceeded 1.5 million copies. Together with the original Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 game, Tales of Vesperia has reached 2.8 million copies;

Total sales Tales of berseria now amount to more 2 million copies, and the entire franchise has sold more than 25 million copies …

The Tales of series began in 1995 with the release of Tales of Phantasia for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. In addition to home console games, the franchise continues to grow its fan base through mobile gaming, stage and orchestral performances, travel tours, merchandise and other initiatives.

Since 2019, Bandai Namco has expanded the localization of the games in the series into more languages, including Russian, thanks to which in recent years, sales of the franchise have grown significantly not only in Japan, but also abroad, and the latest Tales of Arise was the first new part of the series to launch. simultaneously all over the world.

