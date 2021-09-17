Tebas about the FIFA World Cup poll more than once every 4 years: “They manipulate data, how can they be trusted?” – Football

La Liga President Javier Tebas reacted to FIFA’s statement that most fans want the World Cup to be held more often than now.

The International Football Federation, based on data from a survey of 15 thousand fans, concluded that people would like to see World Cup matches more often, and not every 4 years, as it is now.

“FIFA’s own poll contradicts (see graph) their own headline [на сайте]…

All age groups prefer the World Cup to be held every four years, and the difference is huge.

How can FIFA be trusted if they manipulate data? Once again 🤥🤥🤥, ”Tebas tweeted.

Tebas posted a graph based on the survey. It follows from it that in each age group – 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54 and 55+ – is really the most popular option – the world championship every 4 years. However, in the first three groups, the other three options – the World Cup once every one, two or three years – together gained more votes than the option “once every 4 years”. Only in the 55+ age group, more respondents voted for the option “once every 4 years” – 58%, and in the 45-54 group, equality was noted.

Note: the image will open by clicking in a larger size.

