The Apple Watch package has changed. Finally!

Apple has begun bundling the Watch SE with a new charger. This is reported by several foreign publications, including MacRumors.

According to the source, the budget Apple Watch SE now comes with a charger equipped with a USB-C cable. Previously, all Apple smartwatches came with a USB-A cable. Most likely, Apple Watch Series 7 will also be equipped with an updated charging cable – by the way, the date of the start of sales of the updated watch remains unknown.

At a presentation on September 14, 2021, Apple announced that the Series 7 received a new accelerated “fast charge”. It is possible that the charger in the set of the “seven” and the SE will be the same (powerful), but at the same time Apple will add a software restriction on the charging speed to the SE model.

The company is systematically abandoning old connectors in favor of USB-C. At the last presentation, a new connector received another “apple” device – iPad mini 6. Unfortunately, this unification is not yet supported by any iPhone from the current line (and from the past too). For now, Apple is only implementing USB-C in most iPads, all Macs and MacBooks, and chargers.

