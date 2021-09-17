The coach of “Alania” Gogniev was disqualified for 5 matches for obscene insults

FNL RFU made a number of decisions on the FNL match “Volgar” – “Alania” (1: 1), which took place on 15 September. One of them was the disqualification of the head coach of “Alania” Spartak Gogniev for 5 matches, and the specialist was fined 100 thousand rubles “for offensive behavior towards match officials, opponents and other persons, expressed in the use of profanity.”

“For offensive behavior towards the officials of the match and offensive behavior towards opponents and other persons, expressed in the use of profanity – to disqualify the head coach of FC“ Alania Vladikavkaz ”Gogniev S.А. for 5 matches of the first division and fine him 100,000 rubles.

For offensive behavior, expressed in the use of profanity and offensive gesture against the opponent – to disqualify the football player of FC “Alania Vladikavkaz” Kochiev Kh.F. for 4 matches of the first division.

For offensive behavior, expressed in the use of profanity against the Officials of the match and the threat of harm to the Officials of the match – disqualify the coach of the goalkeepers of FC “Alania Vladikavkaz” Frolkin M.I. for 4 matches of the first division and fine him 100,000 rubles, ”the RFU official website quotes the text of the decision.