The expert expects the growth of bitcoin to 50 thousand dollars

MOSCOW, September 17 – PRIME. Bitcoin may reach $ 50,000, and Ethereum may rise in value to $ 3,800 next Monday, despite the lack of positive news on the cryptocurrency market and attacks by the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler, the head told RIA Novosti J2TX Artem Moiseev.

“Despite the lack of positive news, the fall of last week did not find its further development. 000 dollars “, – considers Artem Moiseev. At 08:00 Moscow time, bitcoin is trading at $ 48,050, it follows from the data of the Binance exchange.

The expert adds that the situation with Ethereum is very similar to Bitcoin. He expects a short-term drawdown of Ethereum to $ 3,460, but expects an increase on Monday to $ 3,800. At 08:00 Moscow time, Ethereum is trading at $ 3,570, it follows from the information from Binance.

“The head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler, it seems, wants to significantly tighten the regulator’s policy in relation to cryptocurrency exchanges. “Because of his tight control policies, the industry has emerged from leading companies such as Coinbase, BlockFi and Ripple,” the expert adds.

Moiseev also emphasizes that the negative in the cryptocurrency market, in which there was a significant correction, has not disappeared anywhere. According to the expert, after the recognition of bitcoin as an official means of payment in the country, El Salvador faced technical difficulties in the implementation of this decision, which have not yet been overcome. He adds that the country has suspended registration of new users of the Chivo digital wallet and has banned the download of the application on new models of smartphones.

Moiseev also says that the largest American retailer Walmart has denied earlier information that it will start accepting litecoins as payment, which led to a drop in this cryptocurrency by almost 20%. “In turn, the Bank of Russia, although not a significant organization in the cryptocurrency world, proposed to create a mechanism to block payments to cryptocurrency exchanges,” he concludes.

