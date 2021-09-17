The expert explained how Ukraine can overtake its neighbors and become a leader in the crypto market

In early August, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for IT Development Alexander Bornyakov, in an interview with the Ministry of Finance, said that the introduction of legal regulation of the crypto industry in the country would allow citizens to legally exchange crypto assets, making this process completely “white”. At the same time, government agencies will be able to ensure that all organizations involved in this process, including crypto exchanges, work honestly and respect the rights of their clients. At the same time, the entire business working in this area will also be able to get out of the shadows and start playing according to the rules that are clear to the entire market.

“If there is no regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, there is no definition of what it is in terms of accounting, there is no such concept in the civil code – it is impossible to put cryptocurrency on the balance,” Bornyakov said. – Our bill solves this problem. After the enactment of the new law, there should be no questions for mining companies at all. “

Is it possible?

From the point of view of an ordinary person, the most important question is how all this will work in practice. Now many banks around the world give their clients the opportunity to pay in any currency, having only one specific one on the account. For example, if a bank account is opened in US dollars, and the corresponding currency is on it, at any outlet that accepts payments by bank cards, you can pay directly from this account, regardless of which currency is recognized as national in the zone where the client is located – the ruble , lira, rupee, hryvnia or some other.

Petr Koziakov, co-founder and CEO of the Mercuryo digital platform, described the process as follows. For each operation that the cardholder makes, data is sent to the acquiring bank (which installed the terminal at the outlet – ed.) The bank, in turn, transmits this information to Visa or Mastercard, and then they send it to the issuing bank to make sure that the card is legitimate and there are sufficient funds on the balance. If all the conditions are met, the issuing bank debits the funds from the client’s card, sends them to the acquiring bank to complete the transaction, after which the final settlements are made.

An interlocutor of ! in one of the Russian fintech companies said that, in fact, there is nothing difficult in the scheme of paying for goods and services with cryptoassets through acquiring, if we talk about developing new transactions to enter into processing that will process them. As an example, he cited the already existing methods of payment in currency, which, in fact, the banks themselves create within themselves – these are the familiar cashback points and miles that are accrued when using a card issued by the bank itself.

Moreover, the payment systems themselves, bypassing banks, create their own solutions for cryptocurrency fans. For example, this year, Visa, together with the startup BlockFi, issued a credit card, the cashback for using which is charged in bitcoins. And MasterCard already offers customers cards that can be used to pay with cryptocurrencies, but they only support stablecoins (cryptocurrencies tied to an underlying asset – the same US dollar, for example).

“From a technical point of view, there are no problems with acquiring, but the vital problems of any currency are security and safety – that is, there must be a guarantee that the money is real and can then be used to pay,” the expert explained.

Speaking about the complexity of the process of paying with cryptoassets through acquiring, the interlocutor of ! dwelled on the problem of mutual settlements between financial institutions. According to the expert, in order to fully implement the scheme for exchanging a cryptocurrency for a local one during the acquiring process, the bank must either reserve the liquid volume of the cryptoasset for free conversion, for example, in the form of a deposit in another bank. Principals (those who apply to the bank for a guarantee of performance of obligations) settle in advance with all participants in mutual settlements so that the bank does not waste its liquidity.

In addition, he did not dismiss the likelihood that a crypto exchange could act as a principal. True, other interlocutors of ! from the field of crypto-finance noted that there were no such precedents in their memory yet.

In turn, Koziakov from Mercuryo said that globally, the main problem in introducing a cryptocurrency payment system through acquiring is not only creating a user-friendly platform, but also meeting all technical and legal requirements. All policies governing cryptocurrency transactions are based on anti-money laundering laws. As examples, he cited KYC – a principle that obliges de-anonymize its customers to increase the transparency of the system. There is also AML, the 5th Anti-Money Laundering Directive.

However, different regions have their own interpretations and nuances of regulation, which is exactly what causes complexity, for example, in England, Canada, USA, Lithuania and Singapore,

– emphasized the interlocutor of !.

“Safe haven” for crypto business

Artem Afian, a partner of Juscutum, involved in the development of the Ukrainian draft law as a legal consultant, in an interview with ! noted that the probability of the final adoption of such a law by the Verkhovna Rada is very high – both due to the enormous work done by the interested parties, and because of overall industry readiness. Moreover, the very issue of adopting the law is more likely not electoral, but progressive, because in fact it affects a relatively small proportion of the population, which means that there should not be massive protests against it in the future.

The same forecast is given by the crypto exchange Binance, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine in 2019. The main goal of this partnership is to help the department develop initiatives for the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country, including through consultations on the creation and development of a regulatory framework for the use of cryptocurrencies.

In an interview with !, the director of Binance in Eastern Europe Gleb Kostarev called the Ukrainian market one of the priority and largest in Eastern Europe, and expressed the hope that the new law would allow his crypto exchange to interact more closely with financial institutions, since now in This cannot be done fully due to the lack of a specific legal basis.

As Afian noted, Ukraine is indeed more active than many other countries in the development of the field of crypto assets and the creation of a favorable jurisdiction for market participants. In addition, this is almost the only country he knows where there is an inter-factional parliamentary association (Blockchain for Ukraine), which deals with blockchain technology and virtual assets.

Nevertheless, in the process of developing the draft law, the participants faced several problems, the main one of which was the definition of a regulator.

“In Ukraine there is such a body as the Ministry of Digital Arts. Usually the regulator of such a market is the Securities Commission, for example, as in the States. Therefore, we had to justify that if there was such a body as the Ministry of Digital Transformation, then they would most likely be engaged in the regulation of cryptocurrency, ”he explained.

The next stumbling block, he called the classification of cryptoassets, in particular – whether they are property or not. Afian noted that discussions on this matter are still underway, but, in his opinion, any definition for market participants is better than no definition.

The text of the bill so far spelled out a five percent tax on income from operations with cryptoassets. However, experts admit that in this part the bill will still be revised. So, the director of Binance in Eastern Europe, Gleb Kostarev, said that the aforementioned level of the tax rate is only a proposal at the moment, and it is possible that it will either be adjusted or a progressive scale of taxation will be established.

A lawyer from Juscutum, in turn, said that while there are active discussions about the balance of the distribution of responsibilities between the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market (NSCSSM) and the Ministry of Finance. However, he emphasizes the fact that everyone is aware of the importance of bylaws, and that the basic bill should go along with the tax one.

“The tax project is now being finalized, and already after its adjustment it will be clear why Ukraine expects to make a leap in the development of digital assets”,

– shared Artem Afian.

He also expressed his hope that Ukraine may soon become one of the most favorable world jurisdictions in the field of crypto assets. In his opinion, this is possible even no longer due to the law, but due to a combination of predisposing factors: a sufficiently large crypto community, the readiness of the population and the economy to work with cryptoassets, and a banking system that is sufficiently mobile, active and inclined towards innovation.

Who is next?

However, Afian stressed that the legalization of crypto assets is in no way connected with the development of its own Ukrainian digital currency – e-hryvnia. He explained this by saying that CBDC is just another technology for printing money, for which, in fact, there is no need to pass separate legislation. Although a large group is actively working in the NBU to develop this project. “Plus the interest is added by the changing legislation on capital markets and securities. All this makes it possible to combine them and implement very interesting, different projects, ”the ! interlocutor shared his expectations, adding that in the end this could lead to large international projects.

Gleb Kostarev from Binance is sure that any experience in this area can be useful and interesting, in particular in terms of regulation, as this can push other countries to implement similar solutions. Among similar examples with a trend to legalize cryptoassets, the expert named Kazakhstan, where it is already possible to legally mine, and state regulators are trying to create and develop favorable conditions for the development of digital assets and cryptocurrency. In Uzbekistan, active work is also underway on legislation in the field of cryptocurrencies.