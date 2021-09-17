The footballer of “Spartak” answered the question about the conflict with the coach :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Jordan Larsson, he has no problems with the coach. He noted that such messages will not affect the team before the match against CSKA.

Photo: Oleg Bukharev / TASS



Spartak striker Jordan Larsson denied reports of a conflict with the head coach of the team Ruy Vitoria. He announced this to the Sport-Express edition.

“This is a fake, which is ridiculous even to comment on. My coach and I have never had any problems. If someone thinks that such messages before the derby will disturb us, he is wrong. Our strength lies in unity. We work and don’t get distracted, ”said the footballer.

Earlier, the Metaratings portal reported that the footballer was dissatisfied with the coach’s decision to replace him during the match against Legia in the Europa League (0: 1). It was noted that the footballer expressed dissatisfaction with the whole team during training.

This season of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Larsson took part in seven matches, but could not distinguish himself with effective actions.

In the next round of the Russian Premier League, Spartak will play against CSKA. The meeting will take place on September 20.