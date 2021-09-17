The head of the United League disclosed the amount of the new agreement with Match TV

VTB United League President Sergei Kushchenko told why it was decided to extend the agreement with Match TV.

– The negotiations were not easy. As we know, the market is changing, and the market is always a new challenge, an emotional surge and attention to sports. Therefore, our negotiations with Match TV were detailed. We had to understand how we can improve together our product, which we have been doing together for many years.

Yes, we had one more offer, but still we stayed on Match TV… I think that the most important details are the production of our matches, which is taken over by the federal channel, as well as the fact that this season we still receive a certain amount for television rights. The total amount will be made up of the costs of Match TV for our production, I think there is something about 30 million rubles. Plus 6 million we will receive for television rights. This is a good offer for us, and I am personally very glad that our cooperation with Match TV will continue.

I hope that the market will allow us to continue our cooperation next year, but not for a year, but for a longer period. Match TV and VTB League have a very good product called Match Stars. It is absolutely impossible without a television picture in covid times. Here we must pay tribute to Match TV, because the last “All-Star Game” was simply amazing on TV. We are very glad to cooperate with Match TV“, – said the head of the United League.

