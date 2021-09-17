The Morning Show season 2: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to Apple TV +

It is known that the shooting of the second season of the series “The Morning Show” began immediately after the premiere of the first season on November 1, 2019, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What the second season of “The Morning Show” promises to amaze us

Jennifer Aniston will once again play host to the country’s premier morning show, Alex Levy, with Reese Witherspoon as fellow reporter Bradley Jackson.

After the scandalous dismissal of Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), the main president of the television company Corey Allison (Billy Crudup) will invite the heroine Aniston to resume their cooperation. So this means that Alex and Bradley are back on the air. The authors of the series rewrote the second part of the script due to quarantine restrictions. Therefore, the events in the series will also take place against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. The hardships of a pandemic society will focus on reporting on journalistic issues – how journalists work to prevent the manipulation of viewers’ opinions.

In the continuation of the series, we will see such actors:

Julianne Margulies,

Steve Carrell,

Billy Crudup,

Greta Lee,

Hasan Minhaj,

Ruairi O’Connor and others.

“Morning Show” season 2 2021: watch the trailer for the series

Interesting… The Morning Show first season in 2019 won the SAG Awards and the Critics’ Choice Television Award.