The player of the Russian national team answered the question about the limit with the phrase “I am for competition” :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Maxim Osipenko, if the salaries of Russian footballers fall, then it will be right.

Maksim Osipenko, defender of the Russian national football team, believes that competition with foreign players will benefit Russian footballers. He stated this in an interview with the RB Sport portal.

“Honestly, I didn’t deeply delve into this issue. I will continue to play football. But competition with foreigners is better. I am for her, ”Osipenko said in response to a question about whether the limit will help Russian clubs and the national team improve their results.

In addition, the footballer linked the failures of the Russian national team at the European Championship and Russian clubs in European competitions with the difference in speed. “This is problem. Many are talking about this, ”he said.

In addition, the footballer was asked a question about a possible reduction in salaries for Russian players if the limit was canceled. “I don’t know to whom and where they pay a lot. If they fall, then it will be right. I didn’t go deep and didn’t really think about it. I will also play football, ”Osipenko replied.

On August 31, a general meeting of the Russian Premier League (RPL) clubs was held, during which the clubs supported the change in the limit for foreign players: 50% supported the complete cancellation of the limit, 50% – its weakening.

At the same time, on September 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin opposed the abolition of the limit on legionnaires. “Since 1988, the national team has not played at the Olympics, and they will not play for 20 years if only the legionnaires will play,” he said.

At the moment, the RPL has a limit of “8 + 17”, under which teams can enter no more than 8 foreign players with 17 Russian players.

Maxim Osipenko has been playing for Rostov since January 2020, he moved to the team from Tambov. In August this year, the former coach of “Rostov” Valery Karpin, who led the national team, called him into the national team. The footballer made his debut in the match against Malta (2: 0), leaving in the starting lineup.