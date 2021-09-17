The series “Paper House” and football: cameo Neymar, references to Messi and Ronaldo and fan performances

Be careful, the text is just teeming with spoilers!

The series is interesting because the showrunners write the script right during the filming. Even the actors don’t know in advance what will happen. The plot is based on the world’s largest robberies of the Royal Mint and Bank of Spain. The plan of the operation is directed by Sergio Markino, Professor. The robbers use the names of cities instead of names: Moscow, Nairobi, Tokyo, Denver, Berlin, Rio, Oslo, Helsinki. At the very beginning, they are confronted by Inspector Raquel Murillo and the country’s intelligence service.

At the start, “Paper House” did not collect views at all. However, the creators found a way out: they cut the time of the episodes and added more football aesthetics. Understanding why Casa De Papel attracts fans so much?

Character dialogue

The show pays great attention to the speech of each character. No matter which side of the law the heroes are on, they just love football.

The very first football reference can be found back in the debut season. The police in charge of the Spanish Mint robbery are on the phone. Angel decides to sort out his feelings for his boss, Inspector Raquel Murillo.

“You called me the surprise box. Can’t I like museums and contemporary artists? You can’t love anything but my Atlético ?! ”- from the drunken remark of the assistant inspector it becomes clear that Angel is a fan of the Madrid club. This information does not directly affect the plot, but introduces the character and his preferences.

The robbers bypass the police nearly two steps. Raquel doesn’t know what to do and doesn’t want to risk hostages. “Look at it like football – no one cares how the championship began, if in the end Spain won there,” Colonel of the Spanish intelligence service Prieto advises the inspector. (Season 1 Episode 8).

In the second season, when asked by his beloved to surrender during the assault, the hacker Rio replies: “I will only wave the white flag when Real Madrid wins.

But the serial Moscow loves eared cups. He discourages his son from having an affair with a hostage, Monica Gastanbide, and in the midst of a quarrel remarks: “She is from the Champions League, son, come to your senses! You and I are more likely one of those who are eliminated from the regional championship! “

You’ll Never Walk Alone is another soccer reference in Episode 3 of Season 3. People on the streets support the Professor’s gang and oppose police brutality, while the Liverpool anthem plays in the background. This Easter egg from the directors turned out to be less noticeable when compared with others. However, this scene ends the episode, and Tokyo in the Spanish original even utters the famous phrase in English.

Philosophy of football

Robbery for the Professor is the game he knows best. And his guys understand football. Therefore, Sergio uses football allegories to explain many of the points.

“Paper House” constantly throws the viewer from the present to the past. While preparing the robbery, the Professor teaches philosophy and psychology to the Dali masked gang. He asks what brings people closer together more than anything else. And Denver, Moscow and Tokyo, without hesitation, give out: “Football”.

Fan poster for the series “The Paper House” Photo: Eurosport

Using the example of the Brazil – Cameroon match, the Professor helps the robbers understand the philosophy of their work: “Imagine that Brazil is playing against Cameroon at the World Cup, who will you root for?” His accomplices choose Cameroon, but understand that Brazil will win. “People subconsciously, almost always choose those who have less chances,” says Sergio.

Showrunners didn’t stop at just talking about football. In the fourth season (episode 2), the Professor’s gang takes a break from their constant activities by playing football. Tokyo defends the goal, and Denver and Palermo staged a fight for the ball from a corner. The professor judges the game and explains that this is not just football, it is philosophy – the ability to reveal and demoralize the opponent.

It is this moment that comes to mind in Tokyo when she operates on a dying Nairobi. Memories of football help her focus and escape from the fearful thoughts of her friend’s death. In the past, Senorita Tokyo saves the gates of his team – he takes the decisive penalty, and in the present he pulls a bullet out of the lung of Nairobi. Just as coolly and unmistakably.

In the final season, talking about football pleases Palermo. He leads the robbery of the Bank of Spain: “Sorry for the football allegories, but there’s no other way. Sometimes in the finals of the world championship, you can understand who will lose. You can feel the fear of the team when they sing the anthem. ” Palermo encourages Bella Ciao lovers to sing without fear and to look death right in the eye. Here you can see a reference to the Italian national team and their famous performance of the national anthem.

Cameo Neymar and Brazil

The climax for football fans at Casa De Papel is the scene with Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain star played the meek monk João from São Paulo.

The Brazilian cinematographer has an interesting dialogue with the main characters, the Professor and his accomplice brother. Berlin admires Brazil: “Brazil … What a wonderful place! Country of fun, carnivals, football! Their players play beautifully, they play with joy, without fear. They don’t think anything can go wrong, they love the game and they all dance while they play. For that reason alone, they are at the top, brother. They are the best”.

Joao stands opposite and listens to the robber’s monologue with a satisfied smile. And then he gives out a remark that does not suit Neymar himself: “But I never liked football and parties … However, at the World Cup I always pray that our team will win.”

Messi and Ronaldo

One of the most mischievous characters in The Paper House is Arturo, the hostage who always exposes the robbers. In the fifth season, he plans to attack the Dali masked gang. “Even if we only have a little Messi? And Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo? ” – says Arturito, pointing at the boxes of ammunition. “We are not defending ourselves, we are playing tiki-taku” – this will be the last phrase of the former mint director and showman.

Another unusual fact connects Ronaldo and The Paper House. The Spanish actress Ursula Corbero, who played the role of Tokyo in the series, bypassed Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram. Now, Cristiano’s beloved is not the most popular girl in Spain.

The names of Leo and Cristiano simply could not but sound in Casa De Papel. This is a tribute to the Spaniards at the time when a confrontation between the best unfolded in La Liga.

Enrique Arce, who played Arturo, is a huge Valencia fan. In 2020, Enrique streamed with Daniel Parejo and Jordi Alba. The Barça player associates himself with the serial Denver, while Parejo looks more like Berlin, the actor said. The players said that the “Paper House” is very close to football. Characters act in a team, dressed alike and everyone is ready to do anything to achieve a personal goal. Arce invited the players to think about which of the coaches is more like the Professor. Alba awarded the title of genius to Tito Vilanova, Luis Enrique and Unai Emery.

Enrique Arce, who played Arturo in La Casa De Papel Photo: Getty Images

Impact of the series on football

Neymar is not the only fan of the Spanish series. On social media, The Paper House was admired by Bartra, Umtiti and Dani Alves. Marcelo and Rakitic enjoy taking pictures after matches with the stars of the franchise. Luc de Jong assisted Netflix in promoting the series in the Netherlands, and Martin Palermo in Argentina. The idea with Palermo turned out to be really successful. He is the Boca Juniors record holder for the number of goals (234). The series also features a character named Palermo, played by Argentine actor Rodrigo de la Serna. In real life, he and Pedro Alonso (TV series Berlin) are Boca fans.

In 2018, during the Europa League match, Olympiacos fans displayed a banner in the stands with Dali masked characters with a cup and the inscription – La Casa Del Trofeo (House of Trophies). And after the victory of the Greeks, the fans ran out onto the field in the famous red overalls.

And the performance of Rennes fans attracted the attention of the creators of the series. In the third season, there was even a frame with a fan banner. The professor tells the accomplices that these are the stands of France, with You’ll Never Walk Alone playing in the background. At this point, the boundaries between football and the Paper House universe were blurred, and fans experienced the aesthetics of the game and cinema with a Spanish accent.

