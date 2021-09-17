The Soviet chess player has filed a lawsuit against Netflix because of the series “Queen’s Move”: Summer views: Sports: Lenta.ru

Five-time USSR chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a lawsuit in the California District Court against the Netflix video service. The athlete has demanded five million dollars from the creators of the series “Queen’s Move” due to a mistake, reports Deadline.

In one of the episodes of the film, it is said that Gaprindashvili did not play with men. In fact, her rivals at different times were 59 representatives of the opposite sex, including ten grandmasters. “During her distinguished career, she [Гаприндашвили] won many championships, beat some of the best chess players in the world and became the first woman in history to receive the status of an international male chess grandmaster, ”the lawyers of the Soviet chess player said in the lawsuit.

In their opinion, Netflix “brazenly and deliberately lied” about Gaprindashvili’s achievements in order to “fan the drama.” “Thus, the story, which was supposed to inspire women, showing them a girl competing with men in international competitions, humiliated a real woman,” the defenders said.

In addition, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit states that Gaprindashvili in the series was named a representative of Russia, not Georgia. “Netflix called Gaprindashvili Russian, even though it knew she was Georgian and that Georgians suffered from Russian domination when they were part of the Soviet Union and then were intimidated and invaded by Russia,” the lawyers said.

In response to the lawsuit, a Netflix spokesman said he respected Gaprindashvili and her brilliant career, but called the lawyers’ allegations groundless.

Nona Gaprindashvili is a five-time world champion (from 1962 to 1978) and the first woman to be awarded the title of International Men’s Grandmaster. In 1982 she won the Chess Oscar.