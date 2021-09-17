The trader told which cryptocurrency could soon fall in price

MOSCOW, September 16 – PRIME. Trader Justin Bennett highlighted the signs of a possible correction on the charts of altcoins, which are among the ten largest in terms of capitalization. According to the analyst, the cost of Ethereum, Cardano and Solana may decrease. RBC writes about it.

Ethereum

On September 16, Ethereum is trading at $ 3.6 thousand. The trader emphasized that the key support level for the altcoin is around $ 3.2 thousand. He advised to closely monitor the quotes of the digital coin, since if the key support level is broken, the price of the altcoin may drop below $ 3 thousand.

Bennett stressed that if Ethereum overcomes the stage of accumulation in the zone of 3.6-3.7 thousand dollars, then it will be able to continue its further growth.

According to CoinGecko, over the past month, altcoin has risen in price by 12%, and its capitalization has increased to $ 427 billion.

Cardano