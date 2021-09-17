The trader told which cryptocurrency could soon fall in price

MOSCOW, September 16 – PRIME. Trader Justin Bennett highlighted the signs of a possible correction on the charts of altcoins, which are among the ten largest in terms of capitalization. According to the analyst, the cost of Ethereum, Cardano and Solana may decrease. RBC writes about it.

Ethereum

On September 16, Ethereum is trading at $ 3.6 thousand. The trader emphasized that the key support level for the altcoin is around $ 3.2 thousand. He advised to closely monitor the quotes of the digital coin, since if the key support level is broken, the price of the altcoin may drop below $ 3 thousand.

Bennett stressed that if Ethereum overcomes the stage of accumulation in the zone of 3.6-3.7 thousand dollars, then it will be able to continue its further growth.

According to CoinGecko, over the past month, altcoin has risen in price by 12%, and its capitalization has increased to $ 427 billion.

Cardano

According to the analyst, Cardano is now in a precarious position. “On the altcoin chart, a round top pattern from the technical analysis was formed, and the coin broke through the lower border of the ascending channel,” the trader explained. According to Bennett, the cryptocurrency needs to gain a foothold above $ 2.55 in order to continue the uptrend. Otherwise, the token will begin to decline to $ 2.

A round top in technical analysis indicates a possible end to an uptrend at the beginning of a downtrend.

Cardano is trading at $ 2.48 on September 16. Over the past month, altcoin has risen in price by 30% and updated its all-time high at $ 3. The asset took the third position in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization ($ 79.6 billion).

Solana

The trader revealed that the closest key support level for Solana is at $ 150. In his opinion, if the altcoin fails to stay above this level, then its value will begin to decline until the next support, which is around $ 129. Bennett predicts that if this level is broken, the Solana price could fall to $ 102.

Over the past month, Solana has risen in price by 145% and took seventh place in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization ($ 47.2 billion). On September 9, the altcoin renewed its all-time high at $ 213.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.