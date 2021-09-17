The world’s first working processor based on DNA molecules is created

DNA computing is seen as one of the technologies that will change the tech industry in the future. A team of researchers from Incheon National University in South Korea has developed a fairly simple processor based on DNA molecules. Scientists are confident that such chips will be able to replace traditional silicon processors in the future.

The use of DNA molecules in the technological field has been seen as a means of storing information. Researchers have experimented with DNA to create high-capacity storage solutions. However, such products have problems with the speed of reading and writing data. This is due to the fact that storing information in DNA works according to a peculiar principle and requires new approaches to working with data. Thus, the researchers concluded that the solution to the problem could be a processor based on DNA molecules, which will work on the same principle as DNA storage devices. Such a device was presented by Korean scientists.

According to The Register, researchers at Incheon National University in South Korea have developed a new technology that uses DNA molecules to make simple calculations. The device is made in the form of a chip called Microfluidic Processing Unit (MPU). The first MPU prototype can perform basic computer logic operations such as AND, OR, XOR, and NOT, which are quite simple, but represent a huge leap forward. Previously, researchers had to manually tweak complex configurations in reaction tubes to perform any DNA manipulation. This approach was very slow and impractical. MPU does all the calculations automatically using a 3D printer. This reduces complexity and allows you to take the first step towards creating a real-world processor based on DNA molecules.

The researchers controlled the chip from a PC, although they said it could be done from a smartphone. This means that external tools are still required to manage it. Scientists declare that “future research will focus on creating complete DNA computing solutions, with DNA algorithms and DNA storage systems“. The researchers argue that with such convincing proof of the viability of the concept, as they presented, the future of DNA-based processors could be very soon.