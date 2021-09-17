“This is not part of anyone’s culture. Only African slaves were kneeling for more than four centuries. I am for tolerance, ”Demba Ba reports on kneeling – Football

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Demba Ba told how he reacted to the fact that before the Champions League match Chelsea – Zenit only the legionnaires of the St. Petersburg club got down on one knee.

– You are known as a person who actively fights against racism and other forms of discrimination. The other day you probably saw that only foreign Zenit players knelt before the match against Chelsea. Russian footballers never do this, saying that kneeling is contrary to our culture. What do you think about it?

– What is contrary to their culture?

– Get on your knees.

“It’s not part of anyone’s culture. Only African slaves have been kneeling for more than four centuries. And there was nothing positive about it. Unfortunately, this has happened and, alas, has not yet ended, because now we have to fight other forms of racism.

I am not against those who do not kneel. I am not for those who do this. I only want us all to be tolerant of each other’s culture and life ideas. So that everyone has mutual respect.

– You were a participant in the famous case when the match of the Champions League PSG – Istanbul was interrupted (the Romanian reserve referee pronounced the word “black” to the player, which caused Demba Ba’s indignation). I read, did you talk to this arbiter later?

– Yes, a few minutes. He agreed that he had done something completely stupid and apologized. Then the matter was already for UEFA, and I did not follow what happened afterwards, – said the Senegalese.