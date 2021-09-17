THQ Nordic Announces Outcast 2 – Cutter Slade Returns! – Gambling addiction

THQ Nordic announced on her show Outcast 2: A New Beginning – and the studio is working on an open-world action adventure Appeal… The same one that released the first part in 1999.

And, by the way, many of those who created the original are working on Outcast 2 – about ten people, including game director, art director and composer Lenny Moore. The creation of the game has been going on since 2018.

The developers tried to take and improve everything that made Outcast stand out at the time of release. At the same time, it was important for them that the game was different from many other sci-fi projects that came out over the past 22 years. And now Cutter Slade is back!

After the events of the first part, 20 years have passed, but our hero has not aged at all. When he tried to return home, to Earth, something went wrong – and he ended up on the same planet Adelfa, but in the near future. And here new troubles await him.

Ruthless corporations exploit the planet and enslave local residents, talans. And already in the video, you can see that at least soulless robots will act as opponents of Slade. One way or another, now the hero must try to save the talents. However, THQ Nordic is not ready to reveal all the secrets: from the point of view of morality, the world of Outcast 2 will not be black and white.

Speaking of the world of the game: it will be about 8 by 8 kilometers in size, and the quality of the picture, according to the creators of the adventure, should be at its best. The developers wanted to awaken in the players the desire to explore Adelfa, to discover something new for themselves, be it creatures or locations.

In addition, as in the original, Outcast 2 has non-linearity, and the plot will evolve depending on the decisions made. And players will be offered improved controls and battles, expanding their arsenal and making it more flexible to customize. There will be magic in the game, but they will tell about it closer to the release.

Outcast 2 is being made for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. The developers have not yet announced the exact release date.