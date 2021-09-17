THQ Nordic Celebrates 10th Anniversary Sale To Give Two Games On Steam

European publishing company THQ Nordic is celebrating its 10th anniversary. To celebrate the event, there is a sale on the Steam store, as well as several free activities: the Titan Quest Anniversary Edition RPG and Jagged Alliance Gold Edition tactics can be permanently obtained in your library, and another Desperados III tactic is available to all players over the weekend.

Among the interesting sale offers are Biomutant for UAH 592 (-34%), Destroy All Humans! for UAH 147 (-67%), mentioned Desperados III for UAH 264 (-60%), Wreckfest for UAH 259 (-50%), Darksiders Genesis for UAH 128 (-67%) or Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack for UAH 314 (-82%). In addition, fans of the Gothic series and other Piranha Bytes creations will certainly be interested in the announcement of the imminent release of Gothic 1 Remake and ELEX II.

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition (2016) is a remaster of the original RPG Titan Quest (2006). Among the innovations are a refined network game, an increased list of supported screen resolutions, improved performance and stability of the game, reworked game balance, AI of enemies and pets, new content and much more.

Jagged Alliance Gold Edition is an established classic of the genre and connects Jagged Alliance 1 (1994) and Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games (1996) expansion. In addition, the Gold Edition includes several other gameplay and stability improvements.

A source:

Steam