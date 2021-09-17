US Regulators Investigate Possible Insider Trading On Binance

Reuters Spt. 17 – Reuters – US officials are investigating possible manipulation and insider trading in Binance, “ Bloomberg News “, Which were reported on Friday, potentially increasing heat in exchange for cryptocurrency, which has become the subject of regulation in many countries.

Authorities are trying to find out if Binance or its staff are benefiting from the use of their clients, according to Bloomberg, https: com News status 2021 – 09 – 17 us-binance – Research-in-sreas – can be found – in-side-trade – trade by referring to people with knowledge of the matter.

Binance has a strict zero tolerance policy for insider trading and a zero acceptance code for any kind of behavior that could have a negative impact on our customers or industries – the world’s largest crypto platform, according to the statement.

The company has faced warnings and business rules from financial regulatory authorities from Japan and the UK to the UK, which are concerned about the use of crypto for money laundering and the risks to consumers.

The exchange, whose holding company is registered in the Cayman Islands, has expanded its product offerings and said it wants to improve relations with regulators.

The Bloomberg report said that the CFARC, which has spoken to potential witnesses in recent weeks, adds that Binance has not been accused of wrongdoing and that the investigation cannot lead to any official action.

CFT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.