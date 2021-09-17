US residents sue Apple over cracked screen on MacBook Air with M1

US residents have filed a class action lawsuit against Apple. They all faced various issues with the screens of the MacBook Air and Pro with M1.

On some MacBooks, the displays started suddenly cracking or showing black horizontal or vertical stripes, making the notebook unusable. The lawsuit says the cracks and malfunctions were caused by a defect in the equipment and not by users.

Also, dissatisfied customers believe that Apple is deceiving users when it talks about the quality of its devices. They are confident that the company was aware of the display problems, but decided to continue making products.

Apple denied free repairs, explaining that the damage was caused by careless operation. Plaintiffs believe that Apple should have repaired laptops at its own expense, and since it did not, it violated California consumer protection law.

Customers are demanding that Apple pay damages and stop misleading users with its marketing. The exact amount of compensation must be determined by the court. The plaintiffs estimate that the cumulative damage is more than $ 5 million. [MacRumors]

Ilya Sidorov @ilyasidorov News editor and author of articles on iPhones.ru.