VTB United League basketball teams’ budgets for the last season published

Krasnodar PBK Lokomotiv-Kuban became a billionaire club.

The leader in the size of the budget among the Russian teams was expectedly the capital’s CSKA – more than 2 billion 780 million rubles. In second place are “Zenith” from St. Petersburg (1.959 billion), in third – Moscow region “Khimki” (1.709 billion).

In fourth place is Lokomotiv-Kuban (1.287 billion). Next come UNICS (1.086 billion), Parma (362 million), Nizhny Novgorod (313 million), Yenisey (203 million) and Avtodor (199 million), according to Sport-Express.

The league’s budget in the 2019/20 season was also in surplus, and total revenues amounted to 693.6 million rubles.

The new club season in Russia kicks off this Saturday with the first Super Cup in the history of the United League. A new trophy named after the legendary Soviet and Russian coach Alexander Yakovlevich Gomelsky, the four best teams at the end of the 2020/21 championship will compete – title holders CSKA, UNICS, Zenit and Lokomotiv-Kuban.

Krasnodar on September 18, according to the draw, will meet in the semifinals with CSKA. Another pair was made by Zenit and UNICS, respectively. The Super Cup tournament will be held at the VTB Arena in the capital’s Petrovsky Park. The game for the third place and the final will take place on Sunday.