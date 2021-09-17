“We’re not making the game a MOBA or Battle Royale.”

The trailer for the new Saints Row was drowned in dislikes, and the developers were criticized. However, they intend to continue to bend their line.

The developers of the new Saints Row decided to answer some questions from fans on Twitter…

Saints Row will have the deepest character editor in the series

For the main character, the Boss will be offered a choice of 4 male and 4 female voices. More than any other game in the series

Volition confessed her love to the old heroes of Saints Row, but in SR 4, the story ended. After the “destruction of the whole world”, the story could not continue. In this regard, we decided to change the setting and characters.

There will remain the “visiting card” of the Saints – purple color and the symbol “Heraldic Lily” (or fleur-de-lis). The Gang of Saints will form as you progress through the story

The reboot of Saints Row promises to keep the trademark gameplay and humor: “We are not turning Saints Row into MOBA or Battle Royale.”

Saints Row can be played entirely in co-op. Intergenerational game play is supported, for example PlayStation 4 players can play alongside PlayStation 5 owners.

It will be possible to customize cars and store them in the garage

Crew members will appear, their appearance can be customized

The scene of Saints Row Santo Ileso is surrounded by a “desert landscape”, but will resemble a sprawling American city with its own districts

We commented on the appearance of the new characters. Volition didn’t want to make them “stereotyped.” They also reminded fans that the old Saints also dressed atypically.

At the beginning of the story of Saints Row, the heroes will already be criminals. The team will want to use their skills and abilities to build a criminal empire

The release of Saints Row is scheduled for February 25, 2022. The game will be available on Sony, Microsoft and PC (Epic Games Store) consoles.