What’s THQ Nordic Cooking: Outcast 2 Explained

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the publishing house THQ Nordic organized a presentation for journalists, announcing three new projects at once. One of them was the game Outcast 2 – A New Beginning.

This is the sequel to the cult adventure game Outcast, which in 1999 made a lot of noise thanks to its unusual visuals. The developers claimed that they were using a “voxel graphics engine”, although in reality this was not entirely the case.

After the release of the first part, a sequel was launched into development. But due to the studio’s financial problems Appeal and publishers Infogrames the project never saw the light of day.

In 2017, the franchise was raised from the dead with the release of a full-length remake of Outcast. Appeal veterans were able to get back together, and THQ Nordic gave the sequel a second chance.

A New Beginning events kick off 20 years after the original finale. Former commandos Cutter Slade restored peace to the planet Adelfa, however, when trying to return to Earth, the hero was stuck for many years in the portal.

During this time, a lot has changed on Adelph. Now talans (local aborigines) are threatened by a certain army of robots. Well, Slade has to become the messiah again and prevent genocide.

The Outcast remake is an example of respect for the original, which made many of the elements seem outdated. The sequel already looks like a modern game, as the studio switched to Unreal Engine…

A picturesque island with an area of ​​64 square kilometers is available to Slade to explore. On it you can find settlements with civilians, enemy bases and wild animals. Great emphasis is placed on the verticality of the location, since the main character is equipped with a rocket pack.

The combat system will become more spectacular. The ex-special forces soldier actively moves, uses a power shield and firearms. The characteristics of the latter can be radically changed due to the modular customization system.

Appeal studio puts a lot of emphasis on non-linear storytelling. The world is dynamic, and the story itself will not be black and white, but more ambiguous.

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning has been in development since 2018 with no release date yet. The project is due out on PC, Xbox Series X | S and PS5.

