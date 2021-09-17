“When you drive up to the house, I’ll shoot you in the legs.” Alana Mamaeva on divorce from her husband | People | Society

Officially, Rostov footballer Pavel Mamaev and Alana divorced back this spring. Ahead they are still awaiting litigation concerning the division of property and the residence of children. But this does not prevent Alana from revealing new details of the breakup of relations, threats and beating of her son. This time, the girl shared them in an interview on the YouTube show “The Truth is Better”.

“On the day of my father’s death, I asked my friend to come”

Already after the break in relations in the family of Pavel Mamaev, grief happened – his father died. According to Alana, this did not stop him from trying to invite one of her friends to visit.

“I thought I had a normal, good husband. Yes, I did, but I didn’t know about it for a long time. To date, I have information that on the day of my father’s death, he asked my friend to come. On the ninth day, he wrote and called her. That is, there was already Nadezhda, but he chose one of two to hurt me more. For some reason he chose my friends. ”

“Alex’s son was afraid of Paul”

Another topic that was raised in the interview is the relationship with the son from Alana’s first marriage. Alex… In her opinion, Paul treated him badly and even raised his hand against him.

“I will not say that Mamaev beat someone half to death, but, apparently, these cuffs were very well remembered by Alex. When I tell him that I’ll call my dad now, Alex is covered with spots, he’s even hysterical.

Pasha refused Alex in court. He held his hand, said: “You are my son, I will not leave you, no matter what, I am your support.” But all these words are just emptiness, they mean nothing. Playing with a child like that is the worst thing. It’s like a rat: Pasha says to one person that he has only one child, but to the public he claims that he doesn’t refuse anyone, that he is ready to take care of his son, ”Mamaeva continues.

“You are an unwashed dog”

Alana suggests that against the background of all the recent problems of her husband, he could have problems with a mental condition, in particular – bipolar personality disorder. It is for this reason that he even threatened his ex-wife.

“Then we came with Sasha Kokorin and another guy to support Pasha. Despite the fact that we parted, that Pasha did me a lot of shit, I understood that at such a moment it is important to support. But you see how it all ended.

It is impossible to make allowances for insults and threats. “If you drive up to the house, I’ll shoot you in the legs. You are an unwashed dog. ” These words were not his, for me it was a shock. I have never heard this from him, he seemed to have changed at the moment. Many of our mutual acquaintances stopped communicating with him, ”says Mamaeva.

“Because of him they hated me”

Alana Mamaeva also remembered when Pavel was imprisoned for two fights in the center of Moscow in October 2018. It was during that period, according to the former model, that it was most difficult for her.

“At first he gave me cars for changing the whole country and staying in prison. How much negativity I went through when the whole country hated him! They hated me for him. I was afraid to leave the house, they just littered everywhere. It was a crazy hate.

Pavel sang to me such odes: that he lives only for me, that the meaning of his life is to make me happy. That he is ready to give me money so that I can manage it myself. He constantly said that he was an idiot, that he did not value his family. His biggest fear was that I couldn’t wait for him. When he said in an interview that even before prison he was thinking about a divorce, it looked like it was his desire to get a divorce. This is absolutely not the case: the proofs of the letters that he wrote, in which, through one letter, he begs not to leave him and wait, “Mamaeva shares frank.