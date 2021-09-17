Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194 Announcement (Beta Channel) »Community

Good evening friends! Microsoft has released a new preview build of Windows 11 numbered 22000.194 (KB5005635) For Windows Insider members using the Beta channel.

Recall that the official release of Windows 11 will take place on October 5, 2021, but the system will not have all the features that were announced in July. In particular, the company has postponed the introduction of support for Android applications, so it is likely to appear only in 2022.

Also, be sure to check the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.

App updates

Microsoft has begun distributing new versions of some of the apps included with Windows 11 to members of the Windows Insider program through the Beta channel. From today, updates are available for the Scissors, Calculator and Clock applications.

Check the Microsoft Store for updates!



Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where artifacts appeared in the title bars after enabling and then disabling the contrasting theme, which sometimes made it difficult to view and use the Minimize, Maximize, and Close buttons.

Fixed a crash in the work of some connected devices, which could lead to the inability to use Bluetooth.

We fixed an issue resulting in incorrect subtitles display in some applications, especially in Japanese.

We fixed an issue resulting in a GSOD appearing in Modern Standby on some devices.

We fixed an issue where typing with a third-party IME in the search box in Options could result in the suggestion box appearing elsewhere on the screen instead of being pinned to the search box. In addition, inserted characters might not appear in the search field.

We fixed an issue that caused PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This issue occurred when using the command Move-Item to move a directory to one of its child directories. As a result, the volume was completely filled up and the system stopped responding to requests.

This build includes a change that aligns the system requirements for Windows 11 on physical devices and virtual machines. Previously created virtual machines that use Insider builds may not be updated to new pre-build builds. Hyper-V must use the second generation of virtual machines. You can read more about the system requirements for Windows 11 at this link.

Known Issues

General: Investigated feedback from insiders on the Beta channel that after upgrading to Windows 11, the system is missing a new taskbar and the Start menu does not work. As a workaround, you can try going to Windows Update -> Update History, uninstall the latest Windows cumulative update and reinstall it after checking for updates. Engineers are working to fix an issue that causes a GSOD with the WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR error to appear on some Surface Pro X devices.

Task bar: The taskbar sometimes flickers when switching keyboard layouts or input methods.

Search: After clicking on the icon on the taskbar, the search bar may not open. In this case, restart the “Explorer” process, and then reopen “Search”. The search bar may appear black and may not display any content below the search box.

Widgets: The widget panel may be empty. To work around the problem, you can log out and then log back in. On external monitors, widgets may be incorrectly sized. If you encounter this, then you can launch widgets using the touch screen or the WIN + W combination on the main monitor, and then launch them on the secondary monitor.

Shop: Microsoft is working to improve the relevance of store searches.

Windows Sandbox: The window for switching keyboard layouts does not open when you click on the corresponding icon on the taskbar. As a workaround, you can switch the language using any of the following keyboard shortcuts on your hardware keyboard: Alt + Shift, Ctrl + Shift, or Win + Space (the third option is only available in Windows Sandbox full screen mode). The IME context menu does not open after clicking on the IME icon in the taskbar. As a workaround, you can access the IME context menu functions in one of the following ways: Opening “Options” -> “Time and language” -> “Language and region” and clicking on the three dots next to the desired language (for example, Japanese). Then select Language Options (eg Microsoft IME) -> Ellipsis -> Keyboard Options. Optionally, you can enable the IME toolbar, which is an alternative user interface for quickly accessing certain IME functions. Follow the instructions above and then go to Keyboard Options -> Appearance -> Use IME Toolbar. Or, you can use unique keyboard shortcuts that are associated with each language that supports Japanese IME Shortcuts (Traditional Chinese IME Shortcuts).



