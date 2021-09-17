Xiaomi confirms Redmi G (2021) gaming laptop will get AMD processor and NVIDIA graphics

Recently it became known that the presentation of the next generation Redmi G gaming laptop will take place on September 22. And today the developer has published a new teaser that reveals some details about the technical side of the upcoming novelty.

As you can see in the image (see below), the laptop will receive a bundle from the AMD hardware platform and a discrete NVIDIA graphics accelerator. In particular, it is said about the use of a GeForce RTX 3060 video card.

As for the AMD platform, we are talking about Ryzen 5000 processors. It is suggested that at least one of the modifications will be equipped with a Ryzen 5 5500U chip. This product contains six multithreading processing cores. The base clock speed is 2.1 GHz, the maximum frequency is 4.0 GHz.

Last year’s Redmi G laptop is equipped with a 16.1-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels. Most likely, the upcoming model will receive a screen of the same size.

Earlier it was reported that the maximum amount of RAM will reach 64 GB. The equipment will include a solid state drive with a capacity of 512 GB.