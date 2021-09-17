Xiaomi unveils 11T and 11T Pro with 120 watt charging – Wylsacom

Xiaomi has shown a new line of smartphones, which in one way or another belongs to the flagship. These are 11T, 11T Pro and 11 Lite 5G NE. The first two are interesting for their characteristics, so let’s take a closer look at them.

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro

Two brothers with the same face. They are the same in everything, including the dimensions: 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm. The 11T weighs 203 grams, and the pro is 1 gram more.

There is no point in looking for the “face” of a smartphone in front in 2021: this is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution. It has flat edges and an image refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Judging by the description, the screen is very similar to the one in the budget Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Redmi Note 10 Pro review: beauty in Chinese

The screen is protected by toughened Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

You can recognize the smartphone by the back panel. There are beautiful and interesting colors, as well as a camera block, analogs of which can be found, but they will not be very similar:

There are four differences between the two smartphones. The first is the system-on-a-chip used. If the 11T has a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra, then the 11T Pro has already received the Snapdragon 888. Not a plus, but the very first version with all its advantages and disadvantages.

The second difference is in the versions. 11T has two of them: 8/128 and 8/256 GB. In addition to the above, the 11T Pro also has a top-end 12/256 GB. But it is clear that for the most part, they will obviously not buy it.

Both smartphones received a 5000 mAh battery. The power supply is included. And here we come to the third difference: with the 11T, customers will receive a 67-watt power supply. An excellent indicator, as charging from 0 to 100% will take only 36 minutes!

But do you understand that the “proshka” will be cooler? That’s right: you will find a 120W power supply in the box! From 0 to 100% in 17 minutes! Exactly the same as that of Xiaomi MIX 4, a video about which was released on our channel:

Xiaomi puts a special emphasis on cameras, hinting that they can be used to shoot films:

The cameras of both smartphones are identical:

The wide-angle one received a 108 megapixel matrix with a pixel size of 0.7 µm. The lens, consisting of seven elements, received an aperture of f / 1.75;

Ultra-wide 8 megapixel with a pixel size of 1.12 µm received a lens with a 120 ° field of view. Aperture – f / 2.2;

Tele-macro camera, like the Xiaomi Mi 11, at 5 megapixels. Its equivalent focal length is 50mm, but it cannot be used for optical zoom – only for macro photography. That is, it is better than most Chinese 2 megapixel cameras with a macro lens – but not much better;

The front camera takes pictures at a resolution of 16 megapixels. Aperture – f / 2.5.

And then we were promised to shoot video in 8K with a frequency of up to 30 frames per second, and 4K 60 fps … Nice on paper. But I spoke with bloggers who have these phones on hand. And both said that the cameras in the smartphone are mediocre. The wide-angle camera is inferior in quality to the Xiaomi Mi 11. And the ultra-wide camera is not happy – the quality leaves much to be desired.

Needless to say, you can’t shoot video with a macro camera?

Xiaomi 11T will be sold in Europe for 499 € (42.5 thousand rubles) and 549 € (47 thousand rubles) for versions 8/128 and 8/256 GB, respectively. For Xiaomi 11T Pro, they will ask for 649 (55.5 thousand rubles), 699 (60 thousand rubles) and 749 € (64 thousand rubles) for versions 8/128, 8/256 and 12/256 GB, respectively. Both smartphones will go on sale in September.

Other new items

The company also presented a whole heap of new products, the interest in which will not be so strong.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Another version of the previously released Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite review: the wrong turn

The only difference is the new system-on-a-chip: instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, the new smartphone received the Snapdragon 778G.

Price – from 369 € (31.5 thousand rubles). It is unlikely to be presented in Russia.

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi showed these tablets in China back in August. Now they have finally made it to the European market:

Xiaomi’s big presentation: Mi Mix 4, tablets and Cyberdog

True, only a simple version on Qualcomm Snapdragon 860. Price in Europe – from 349 € (30 thousand rubles).

In addition, the company has updated the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, adding a version with NFC (55 € or 4700 rubles). Xiaomi also presented a Full-HD projector Mi Smart Projector 2 for 599 € (about 51.5 thousand rubles) and a system of two Wi-Fi 6 routers Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 for 149 € (about 13 thousand rubles).

For some reason, Xiaomi has shifted the focus from a really noteworthy factor in the form of a powerful charge to absolutely average cameras. The company then unveiled a potential hit the day after Apple’s presentation.

In 2018, OnePlus announced that the presentation of the new 6T will take place on October 30. And then it turned out that on the same day Apple will hold its presentation. As a result, OnePlus shifted its event by one day – from Tuesday to Monday. Then the management of the brand, controlled by BBK Electronics, adequately understood the strength of Apple and the low interest in smartphones of other companies in the first days after the presentation of the company from Cupertino.

Now it seems that Xiaomi just wants to bury its smartphone right away.