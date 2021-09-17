You won’t find five useful features of Android smartphones in the iPhone 13

On Tuesday September 14th, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 13 line of smartphones along with a couple of other devices. IPhones are finally getting 120Hz adaptive screens, an impressive 1TB of storage, and improved camera features with additional modes for professional shooting.

However, some useful features are still not available to Apple fans, CNET recalls. Let’s list five of them.

Notch-free design

The iPhone 13’s notch is not as wide as the iPhone 12, but it’s definitely there. While many Android device makers have managed to design screens with subtle camera cutouts, making the front of the phone look more seamless. And in some cases, for example, in OnePlus 7 Pro, released back in 2019, the front camera generally leaves the case. Just look at this endless screen:

Everlasting screen

When the iPhone display is off, the smartphone turns into an empty black rectangle. At the same time, many modern Android devices can display, for example, the time and date, even when the smartphone “Sleeping”… Samsung, Google and Xiaomi have devices with such a screen.

Photo: CNET

Reversible charging

Convenient when you can charge from a smartphone Smart watch or wireless headphones without connecting a wire. V The Samsung Galaxy S21 and older Galaxy phones like the S20 and S10 have a similar feature. Samsung calls it Wireless Power Share. Basically, it’s a regular reversible charger that Apple never made available to users.

Photo: Samsung

Interestingly, the iPhone 12 series smartphones previously found an option for reverse wireless charging. But at the moment this feature only works with the branded external battery MagSafe Battery Pack. Unfortunately, she cannot charge other devices.

Fingerprint scanner under the screen

Face ID works well in most cases, but not when a person is wearing a mask. If you have an iPhone but no Apple Watch, you probably miss the old days when you could just put your finger on the Home button to unlock your device. Unfortunately, things haven’t changed since the iPhone 13.

Photo: CNET

Android phone makers like Samsung and OnePlus take a different approach. Samsung has been building fingerprint scanners into the displays of its Galaxy S phones since the launch of the Galaxy S10 in 2019. You will also find such a scanner in the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Universal USB Type-C

The iPhone 13, like all Apple smartphones starting with the iPhone 5, is equipped with a proprietary Lightning port for charging. At the same time, iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook and iPad mini work with ports USB Type-C. It turns out that charging all devices with one wire will not work.

Photo: CNET

USB-C – it is the established charging standard for Android devices. Whether you’re buying a phone from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, or Motorola, you’ll find this connector everywhere. This fact greatly simplifies the charging of various devices.

