Yuzhny on Medvedev’s victory at the US Open: “He has been in the supertop category for several years. I think he will continue to progress and will take more TBSHs ”- Tennis

The ex-eighth racket of the world Mikhail Youzhny commented on the victory of Daniil Medvedev over Novak Djokovic in the US Open final – 6: 4, 6: 4, 6: 4.

– What is your opinion about the final: was it Daniel’s super game, Novak’s bad day, or these two factors combined?

– This is a combination of factors. Daniil had a very good match, played incredible on the back line, steadily served the first ball. Novak, on the other hand, has been under pressure for a long time. There was a lot at stake for him. I would say that Medvedev did not allow Djokovic to cope with this pressure, to turn the tide of the match, as he did throughout the tournament.

– Was the seasonal Grand Slam so important for a Serb?

– Undoubtedly. And it still has. If you review Wimbledon -2021, in particular the semifinals with Denis Shapovalov, you will notice what a tense expression on his face Djokovic, his coach Marian Waida, and a physiotherapist had. And it was only Wimbledon, the calendar Slam was still a long way off. We must pay tribute to Djokovic. He brilliantly coped with all tasks, up to the final of the US Open. He showed incredible tennis, corrected the most difficult situations. But Daniel’s very good performance did not allow him to repeat Laver’s historic achievement.

– Should the victory at the US Open further liberate Medvedev?

– For several years he has been one of the best tennis players in the world, for a long time in the supertop category. Winning the US Open is the icing on the cake. I think that he will continue to progress, and we will see more than one victory of the Russian at the Grand Slam tournaments.

