Zakharova threatened the United States with measures due to interference in Russian elections :: Politics :: RBC

Portable ballot box with ballots of those who voted at the cordon of the Altai Nature Reserve on Lake Teletskoye

(Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti)



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Russia’s patience not unlimited in the context of “US interference” in the Russian elections. She stated this at a briefing, the broadcast of this event was conducted on the page of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Facebook.

Russia, she said, “possesses irrefutable evidence of violations of Russian law by American Internet platforms in the context of the preparation and conduct of elections to the State Duma,” and has already provided the United States with data on the IP addresses of those who are trying to influence the vote.

“We proceed from the premise that the US authorities will immediately take comprehensive measures to fulfill our requirements. As you know, the patience of the Russian side, which has so far refrained from erecting barriers for American business in Russia, is not unlimited, ”Zakharova emphasized, noting that in this case, Washington“ would not be able to get rid of the fact of interference ”only by statements that he would not I agree with the charges.

On September 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan. During these negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, according to the Russian department, presented the diplomat with evidence that American Internet platforms violated Russian legislation on the eve of the elections.