Zenit veteran Vladimir Dolgopolov died in prison. He was accused of murdering his wife, but there was no evidence

Most often, ambulance doctors see the entrances. On duty, doctors, on average, manage to make 15-20 calls, rush through the floors, shake in old elevators. The eye becomes blurred, and by the end of the day they are oblivious to anything other than the symptoms of their patients. When on September 18, 2014, the St. Petersburg ambulance brigade arrived at the house of the USSR-1984 champion as part of Zenit Vladimir Dolgopolov, no one recognized him: some gray-haired strong man rushes from corner to corner, scratching his head, frantically rubbing his face. Ordinary situation. But in the room the doctors felt uneasy: they saw the bruised corpse of a woman on the bed and immediately called the police.

Zenit player shot himself after betraying his wife. Suicide could have been framed

Dolgopolov was born in Leningrad in 61st and lived in his hometown all his life. Since childhood, Vladimir devoted himself to sports, but he did not immediately get into football. Until the age of 10, the future champion was engaged in swimming and gymnastics and even received a youth category. Dolgopolov spent the winter with a stick in the yard box, and in the summer he tore his knees on the asphalt football field. As a result, the boy went football and in 1979 enrolled in the LOMO Sports School – the Leningrad Optical and Mechanical Association, which evolved into the Zenit school.

At the age of 17, Dolgopolov won the USSR championship among the sports school. The strong prospect impressed the leaders of the club and was included in the main team of the Leningrad team. Tenacious, jumpy, technical defender played equally confidently anywhere in defense. He acted clearly positionally, launched sharp counterattacks and worked useful in playing along. In his first season for Zenit, Dolgopolov became the main defender, played 20 matches and helped to win bronze.

Zenit Vladimir Dolgopolov in the center Photo: Eurosport

The Zenit partners nicknamed Vladimir Pushkin – the boy looked very much like Alexander Sergeevich outwardly. But in the youth team of the USSR, the defender received a more solid nickname for the most powerful delivered blow – Avr – an abbreviation for the cruiser Aurora, which supported the assault on the Winter Palace in 1917 with shots from guns.

In 1984 Dolgopolov and Zenit reached the historic first title. Leningraders played on an artificial field in the SKK, which infuriated other Soviet clubs, which took only natural grass. But the unusual coverage gave Zenit a head start, and the powerful squad, 90% composed of pupils, under the leadership of Pavel Sadyrin tore apart the rivals.

Before the gold match against Metalist, the main competitor of St. Petersburg’s Spartak even promised to give the Kharkiv team their foreign trip in the offseason if they stop Zenit. But Metalist lost 1: 4 and left to celebrate the championship together with the winners.

Dolgopolov until this season plugged holes in the squad due to his versatility. But in the golden season, the defender found a permanent place in the libero position and burned out the attacks of his opponents. The partners adored Vladimir for his reliability on the field and light character in the locker room: each training session Dolgopolov hunted a pack of fresh jokes, and his teammates did not understand – he was taking them somewhere or was he inventing them? Thanks to this fusion of reliability and charisma, Dolgopolov captained in the USSR youth team for several years.

But in 1987 the key defender left Zenit due to conscription. As a footballer, Dolgopolov served with Dynamo. The debt to the homeland was one season of the USSR championship or 25 matches for the blue and white. Immediately after settling with the army, Vladimir returned to Zenit, but only to witness the collapse of the golden team of pupils.

Golden “Zenith” -1984. Vladimir Dolgopolov in the center in the second row Photo: Eurosport

Dolgopolov remained and became one of the most respected players in the renewed team. In 1989, during one of Zenit’s flights to the matches, the charismatic and humorous defender hooked the beautiful flight attendant Natalia with his wit. The rest of the players giggled at the flirtation of the veteran and the girl in uniform, but Natalia agreed to go on a date with Vladimir. In 1991, they got married, and the former flight attendant gave birth to a football player’s daughter Daria.

At the same time, Dolgopolov’s career began to decline. The Soviet Union collapsed, and the footballer tried to play in Europe, but it was only enough for Finnish, Estonian and Armenian clubs. In 1995, Vladimir gave up football and dashed into business: the former defender tried to work as a manager at the Adamant firm, but the new reality did not accept Dolgopolov after the end of his career.

After several years of failures, Vladimir returned to Zenit: since 2007, the USSR champion worked as the head of the fan relations, and two years later he became the manager of the club’s veterans. Life got back on track – everything was calm for about seven years.

On September 18, 2014, an ambulance arrived to answer Dolgopolov’s call. When the doctors entered the former football player’s home, they found his wife Natalia with bruises and bruises all over her body. The doctors could no longer do anything – the woman was dead. The former football player rushed around the apartment and tore the gray hair on his head.

An autopsy showed that Natalya died from a blow to the stomach with a blunt object, which caused internal bleeding. Alcohol was found in the woman’s blood Immediately after the funeral, Dolgopolov was charged: allegedly the former football player beat his wife, and because of this she died. Hero of Leningrad-1984 was put in jail.

Vladimir Dolgopolov after retirement Photo: Eurosport

As soon as the news appeared in the media, skeletons from the cabinets immediately rained down. Zenit immediately fired Dolgopolov and refused to help the veteran of the club find a lawyer. The club explained this by the fact that in recent years Vladimir drank a lot and skipped work. Then it turned out that Natalya had been suffering from alcoholism for 10 years.

Six months later, in April 2015, the lawyer secured the transfer of the veteran footballer to house arrest, and in August, the defense achieved a mitigation of the measure to a recognizance not to leave the place. The defense thought that such a sequence was a good sign, but in January 2016 the court sentenced 54-year-old Dolgopolov to 10 years in prison. It came as a shock to the defense.

The fact is that there was no direct evidence against the ex-Zenit defender. The police did not find the blunt object with which they beat Natalya. Witnesses asserted that Vladimir never raised his hand against anyone. Even the daughter Daria and the father of the deceased Natalya sided with Dolgopolov.

Vladimir himself told this version: late in the evening on September 17, he watched the Champions League match Roma – CSKA, and then fell asleep. When I woke up, I found my wife in this state. The man suggested that the drunk wife either fell down the stairs or was attacked on the street.

But the court did not believe this version. The judge concluded that Dolgopolov hit his wife with a certain object several times, but did not expect that this would lead to death. Daria and her grandfather, Natalya’s father, appealed, but on May 6, 2016, the St. Petersburg City Court upheld the verdict. The defense began to prepare for a new litigation, but an unexpected and extremely tragic turn happened.

At the end of May, the champion of the USSR had a stroke – a stroke. Dolgopolov was first transferred to the medical unit of “Krestov”, and then, nevertheless, he was taken to a real clinic. Vladimir fought for his life for two more weeks, but the second blow finished off the former football player.

Grave of Vladimir Dolgopolov Photo: Eurosport

The mysterious story of the murder of Dolgopolov’s wife is just the tip of the iceberg of the broken lives of former athletes. Football players and other athletes devote all their childhood and youth to sports to entertain spectators. Therefore, after retirement at the equator of life, they find themselves useless and unable to grow old children without education. And sooner or later this path leads them to the bottle, after which the path plunges abruptly into the abyss.

