10 most expensive celebrity body parts

Julia Roberts’ teeth, Kim Kardashian’s buttocks, Ronaldo and Beckham’s legs – InStyle has put together the most impressive celebrity insurance policies.

Kim Kardashian. Buttocks – $ 21 million

“Too little – the amount needed to insure each of her buttocks,” joked in the media, reacting to reports about Kim’s insurance. As you know, in every joke there is a grain of a joke: indeed, given the importance of this part of the body for the media image of today’s birthday girl, Kardashian could have issued a more impressive policy.













Mariah Carey. Legs – $ 1 billion

In the mid-2000s, a well-respected British newspaper reported that Mariah had taken out a billion dollar insurance policy. She designed it not for her voice, but for her legs. Of course, there was no official confirmation, and after a while the rumor faded to naught to make way for a new one. A couple of years ago, the tabloid TMZ wrote about $ 70 million in insurance – wholesale for legs and ligaments. This, by the way, is more credible than the notorious billion.

Merv Hughes. Mustache – $ 379 million

Does the name Merv Hughes tell you anything? Most likely no. Hughes is a local Australian celebrity, but at home he is a real king. At least, it was so in the second half of the 80s – the first half of the 90s, when he played in the national cricket team. Big, under two meters, height, impressive mustache – Merv looked right. And, reportedly, he insured his mustache for a huge amount.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Legs – $ 103 million

First Beckham (more on him below), then Ronaldo took care of their feet. In 2012, the management of Real Madrid took out insurance against Ronaldo for $ 100 million, a year later the amount was increased by 3% – up to $ 103 million. Such precautions are understandable: the athlete cost Real $ 94 million, and suffer losses in case of injury and the club did not want Cristiano to leave the games.

David Beckham. Legs and face – $ 70 million

In 2006, Beckham, then an active athlete, insured his legs, feet and face for a total of $ 70 million. … Beckham’s policy then made a lot of noise and even went down in history – in 2010, Time reported that this deal became the largest private insurance in the history of sports.

Taylor Swift. Legs – $ 40 million

“It may seem that the amount is very large, but in case of problems with legs, Swift will not be able to give concerts, and then her career will be at risk,” commented a source of one of the tabloids on the news about the singer’s insurance. Indeed, the fact that insurance is for the legs and not for the vocal cords is surprising. On the other hand, the insider is right: it is the legs, especially those like Swift’s, that are the key to a career and prosperity.

Julia Roberts. Teeth – $ 30 million

The remains of a woman, found in Bulgaria in 2004 and buried in the ground for 9,000 years, were named by archaeologists “Julia Roberts” because of the perfectly preserved teeth. This is understandable: Roberts’ lovely smile is a brand of sorts. It was the smile (although, of course, not only her) that helped the actress make a phenomenally successful career. How not to play it safe!

Jennifer Lopez. Buttocks – $ 27 million

For a long time, the press wrote that this part of the artist’s body was insured for, scary to say, $ 300 million. Then the amount was noticeably adjusted, and now J. Lo’s buttocks cost “only” $ 27 million. Lopez doesn’t know.

America Ferrera. Smile – $ 10 million

The star of the series “Ugly” did not insure teeth, but a smile. To a large extent, this step of the actress is a public service advertisement. Ferrera has partnered with a major toothpaste company for a free dentistry program for unemployed women.

Daniel Craig. Body – $ 9.5 million

It’s hard to say that now with Craig’s insurance, but at one time, ten years ago, $ 10 million – it sounded powerful. The actor decided to play it safe after he independently performed all the stunts on the set of “Quantum of Solace” and realized that the risk was too great. What is allowed to Jupiter is not allowed to a bull – for agent 007, jumping from roof to roof may be in the order of things, but for a real person it is not.

Read also: Aniston, Beckham and other stars who launched their beauty brands