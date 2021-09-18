18-year-old Belarusian tennis player Daniil Ostapenkov beat the 15th racket of the world Diego Schwarzman from Argentina in the Davis Cup

by

18-year-old Belarusian tennis player Daniil Ostapenkov defeated Diego Schwarzman from Argentina in the Davis Cup World Group match.

  • Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

The game took place in Buenos Aires on clay and lasted 1 hour 38 minutes. Ostapenkov won with a score of 6: 4, 6: 3. He converted six out of eight break points. The 15th racket of the world was not saved even by the fact that he made twice as few double mistakes – three against six for the opponent.

Tokyo 2020

Khachanov – in the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Tokyo

07/28/2021 at 05:31

“I have no excuses. I did everything wrong. I played well below my level. Did I know my opponent? No, I had no information about him “, – lamented Diego after the game.

Ostapenkov does not have an ATP rating – this is only the second match of a tennis player at an adult level. In the first, the Belarusian took two games from the 92nd number of the world rating from Germany, Dominik Koepfer.

  • For the first time in his career, Schwartzman lost to an unrated opponent.
  • The lowest-rated contender to whom the Argentinian lost is the 277th Ernesto Escobedo from the United States.
  • Bookmakers rated Diego’s odds of winning at 1.01.

ATP Madrid

Karatsev destroyed Shvartsman again – another victory over the top 10

05/05/2021 at 11:01

Tennis

Schwartzman exchanged racket for Captain America’s shield and repulsed all punches

11/04/2021 at 10:27

Leave a Comment