18-year-old Belarusian tennis player Daniil Ostapenkov beat the 15th racket of the world Diego Schwarzman from Argentina in the Davis Cup

18-year-old Belarusian tennis player Daniil Ostapenkov defeated Diego Schwarzman from Argentina in the Davis Cup World Group match.
The game took place in Buenos Aires on clay and lasted 1 hour 38 minutes. Ostapenkov won with a score of 6: 4, 6: 3. He converted six out of eight break points. The 15th racket of the world was not saved even by the fact that he made twice as few double mistakes – three against six for the opponent.
Ostapenkov does not have an ATP rating – this is only the second match of a tennis player at an adult level. In the first, the Belarusian took two games from the 92nd number of the world rating from Germany, Dominik Koepfer.
- For the first time in his career, Schwartzman lost to an unrated opponent.
- The lowest-rated contender to whom the Argentinian lost is the 277th Ernesto Escobedo from the United States.
- Bookmakers rated Diego’s odds of winning at 1.01.
