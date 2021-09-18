18-year-old Belarusian tennis player Daniil Ostapenkov beat the 15th racket of the world Diego Schwarzman from Argentina in the Davis Cup

18-year-old Belarusian tennis player Daniil Ostapenkov defeated Diego Schwarzman from Argentina in the Davis Cup World Group match.

The game took place in Buenos Aires on clay and lasted 1 hour 38 minutes. Ostapenkov won with a score of 6: 4, 6: 3. He converted six out of eight break points. The 15th racket of the world was not saved even by the fact that he made twice as few double mistakes – three against six for the opponent.

“I have no excuses. I did everything wrong. I played well below my level. Did I know my opponent? No, I had no information about him “, – lamented Diego after the game.

Ostapenkov does not have an ATP rating – this is only the second match of a tennis player at an adult level. In the first, the Belarusian took two games from the 92nd number of the world rating from Germany, Dominik Koepfer.

For the first time in his career, Schwartzman lost to an unrated opponent.

The lowest-rated contender to whom the Argentinian lost is the 277th Ernesto Escobedo from the United States.

Bookmakers rated Diego’s odds of winning at 1.01.

