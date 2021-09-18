18-year-old Emma Radukanu will give her parents $ 2.5 million in prize money for winning the US Open – 2021, how the life of a British woman has changed

The life of an 18 year old Emma Radukanu changed instantly after winning the US Open – 2021. Yesterday, an unknown British schoolgirl suddenly became a world-class star, to whom the Queen of Great Britain herself writes messages. A week after the triumph, let’s see what happens to her.





The real sensation of the US Open women’s grid – 2021 was the performance of the 18-year-old Emma Radukanu… As a result, tennis Cinderella from Britain not only won her first “Helmet”, but also became the only athlete in the history of tennis who won such a prestigious trophy, breaking through the qualifications and at the same time not losing a set in 10 matches. This can only be repeated, but not surpassed! Not surprisingly, after her triumph, Radukanu woke up a world-class star the next day. She was showered with congratulations not only by the stars of tennis, all sports, Hollywood, but also by the royals. Elizabeth II herself sent a greeting message to Radukan. But was the young lady’s head spinning from all this excitement?





In an interview with the WTA, Emma described how she spent the first few days after her triumph. She was especially impressed by her presence at the annual New York fashion show Met Gala: “These days were intense and interesting. I was all in business, but I’m not complaining, because I received a lot of vivid emotions. Now I’m just happy. I am not yet fully aware of everything that happened. When I remember that I won the US Open, I have a chill on my skin. It’s cool that now I have the opportunity to meet people from different fields of activity. There were many interesting personalities at the Met Gala. And before the ball, I was much more nervous than before the final match at the US Open. It was a completely unfamiliar situation for me, but I quickly got used to it. “





Curiously, attending the famous ball in New York was one of Emma’s childhood wishes, which finally came true. Walking the red carpet next to other stars is a natural dream for any girl. But not every teenager thinks about visiting the New York Stock Exchange. However, Emma is one of those modern young people who are interested in economics and finance. “I am very glad that I came to the stock exchange in New York and saw with my own eyes how brokers work. I studied economics at school. I have always been interested in this topic, especially since my parents work in this area. I would like to learn more about the business side of tennis. My career is just beginning, but I really want to learn and develop, “- quotes Radukanu CNBC.

It is interesting that such a young girl approaches financial issues very pragmatically. For winning the US Open, Emma received a check for $ 2.5 million, but she is not going to spend this money on momentary entertainment. “I have not yet decided what to do with this money. Most likely, I will give this $ 2.5 million to my parents. Tennis is a very expensive sport considering all travel and other expenses. Most likely, the money will go towards this. I know that there will be a lot of taxes and other additional expenses, ”Emma quotes the BBC.

In general, 18-year-old Radukanu is incredibly wise, well-mannered and educated for her young age. She admits that she studied seriously at school because she believed that she needed to have a plan B if something went wrong with her professional tennis player. “I’ve always wanted to be a professional tennis player, play week after week on the tour, win Grand Slam tournaments. But I never forgot about school. Education was a part of my life and helped me a lot. I did not set myself a time frame, for example, if I do not get to a certain place in the ranking, then I will quit playing tennis – this was not the case. I would say that I had support in the form of education. I always knew that if I did not perform well on the tour or if there was an injury due to which I would not be able to play, then I had another option, ”said the British woman in an interview with the WTA.

Even before her triumph at the US Open, Radukanu held a photo shoot for the British version of the glossy magazine Vogue, where she appeared in stunning looks, showing off the clothes of the best designers in the world. And after the triumph, Emma generally became snapped up. She moves from one TV show studio to another. At the same time, the number of her followers on Instagram has increased dramatically and exceeded 1 million. However, the most important thing is that in this hype around her, she does not forget about tennis. “After the US Open, I would like to take a week off and take a break from tennis. I worked very hard to achieve victory, and I need a little pause. At the same time, I know that I will soon start work and training. I’m not sure about my schedule yet. Perhaps I will perform in Indian Wells. But I know for sure that I have to return from London before the next tournament, ”the WTA quotes Radukanu.