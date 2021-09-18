5 Celebrity Books You Will Want To Read Right Now | Vogue Ukraine

Memoirs, philosophical reflections or a collection of recipes – often popular people, among whom there are many actors and politicians, tell personal details of their lives or share the peculiarities of their hobbies on paper. We have collected several books from world celebrities in which they open the soul and make us find insights in every line, from a collection of useful recipes by Gwyneth Paltrow to the acclaimed “Green Light” by Matthew McConaughey.

Green Light by Matthew McConaughey

When it seems that a person has everything, sometimes you need to read a book about his life and understand: everyone wants to achieve a big personal goal, to which difficult decisions and disapproval of those closest to him lead. Even when you are a person who, according to many, has everything. In Green Light, Matthew McConaughey talked about his decision to prove himself as a serious dramatic actor, disagreements with his father and the difficulties he had to go through in order to find the meaning of life and himself.

“Without a filter. No shame, no regrets, just me ”, Lily Collins

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is also a talented writer. Collins is known to have written columns for several publications as a teenager. No Filter is Collins’ first book, where in a light and ironic manner she writes about what worries today’s twenty-year-old girls, talks about her own victories and failures, shares her personal story of dealing with an eating disorder and encourages learning to find the good even in the most difficult moments.

The Clean Plate, Gwyneth Paltrow

Formerly an actress and now an adherent of wellness in all its forms, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow actively talks about her passion for a healthy lifestyle. And food is one of the key places here. In his latest book, The Clean Plate, which came out in 2019, Paltrow talks about the power of simple, quality food. Paltrow unleashes the concept of clean nutrition through recipes for everything from smoothies, light breakfasts and snacks to full lunches, dinners and even desserts. This book is an excellent guide to the world of healthy lifestyle, when you learn to eat tasty, healthy, without denying yourself your favorite combinations of tastes.

Becoming, Michelle Obama

No such collection would be complete without Michelle Obama’s memoirs. Someone reads the life story of the ex-first lady of the United States dosed, realizing and trying on every thought of Obama, while someone “swallows” her inspiring words overnight and immediately seeks to promote their own values ​​and balance between the private and the public. The charismatic and wise Michelle Obama wants to hear (or read) about the value of the family, personal mission, the importance of being a conscientious person and the complexities of public life.

Whiskey In A Teacup, Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon not only actively promotes the love of reading on her Instagram and films her favorite books, but also writes herself. In 2018, the Oscar-winning actress published a largely autobiographical book, Whiskey In A Teacup, dedicated to Witherspoon’s life in the South of the United States, where the actress was born and raised. Witherspoon talks about how the southern mentality became her hallmark, helped her in her formation, and why her grandmother called the southern women “whiskey in a tea cup”. The energetic and intellectual personality of the actress can be traced in every line of her book.