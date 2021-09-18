Amur goalkeeper Patrick Bartoshak smashed his stick on the side after being substituted in the match with Metallurg

The goalkeeper of “Cupid” in a rage smashed the club on the side! He was replaced after four goals in 11 minutes

The start of the new season for Amur is going very badly. The team lost in five of the first six regular season matches, only in the last game with great difficulty beating Severstal, which is experiencing no less problems. Wards Vladimir Vorobyov to date, they have scored only 10 goals, which was the absolute worst result in the entire Kontinental Hockey League.



It was all the more surprising to see how, after the first period of the match with one of the leaders of the Eastern Conference from Magnitogorsk Metallurg, the Khabarovsk team were leading with a score of 2: 0. Quite an equal starting twenty minutes ended with two accurate shots of the hosts: first, the team captain Michal Jordan soaked Juho Olkinuora and scored the first point this season, and then Sergei Tereshchenko kicked the puck powerfully and doubled Amur’s lead.

Only 51 seconds passed between goals! The dumbfounded “steelworkers” did not really have time to recover after Jordan’s throw, when they were immediately pushed to their goal and let in after a lightning click from the Russian, who, together with David Tomashek, is now the best sniper of the Far East club in this regular season.

A completely different Metallurg entered the second period. Ilya Vorobyov’s wards remembered that they were the favorites of the match, and eight minutes after the teams left the locker rooms, an equal score was on the scoreboard. Anatoly Nikontsev, who was the quickest on the spot, and Nikolai Goldobin managed to excel. His goal came out especially beautiful – after a targeted throw into the zone from Maxim Karpov, Goldobin skillfully dealt with the goalkeeper of “Amur” Patrick Bartoshak…

Soon, Nikolai managed to issue a double in the power play, taking Magnitogorsk ahead, and after two and a half minutes Brendan Lipsick also managed to take advantage of the game in unequal compositions: Ilya Zubov had already left the penalty box, but did not have time to prevent the Canadian from scoring.

11 minutes and 19 seconds have passed since the first goal of Metallurg – the defense of Amur was bursting at the seams. In this regard, Vladimir Vorobyov decided to replace Patrick Bartoshak and release Yevgeny Alikin instead. The Czech goalkeeper clearly did not like this decision. Approaching the exit from the ice, Patrick swung with all his might and in a rage smashed the club on the side!

It is surprising with what equanimity Alexander Sharov, who was sitting opposite Bartoshak, accepted this moment. The attacker from Khabarovsk, just in case, hid behind a teammate, but then with absolute calmness and even some kind of indifference on his face he returned to his original position. The goalkeeper himself, going to the locker room, made another swing with his stick (more precisely, with what was left of it) and almost touched a representative of the club standing next to him.

The replacement of the goalkeeper did not really help Amur to strengthen the defense – Alikin, who came out instead of Bartoshak, missed the first shot on target 14 seconds after appearing on the ice. The Khabarovsk residents did not manage to return to the game either. In the final 20 minutes, the hosts not only never scored, but also were forced to take another puck out of the net. Moreover, they did it in the majority – Tereshchenko gave Semyon Koshelev the opportunity to make a rendezvous with the goalkeeper, and the Metallurg striker gladly took advantage of it.

6: 2 – Magnitka continues to confidently score points, but Cupid’s things are getting worse.