An overview of the highly anticipated Deathloop. This is the best game from the creators of Dishonored

This is not the first time Arkane Studios has shown how to create quality games.

After Dishonored and Prey, it would seem difficult to come up with something original in the immersive sim genre. Games have set the bar high, they are very different from their counterparts and are completely original.

And now a new studio project – Deathloop – saw the light. Advertisements for the game crawled out of all the cracks. It was already beginning to seem to me that since such a tough PR, the novelty might not live up to expectations.

But no.

The developers have once again proved that they know how to skillfully handle this genre. Everything in order.

Welcome to the loop

The plot is quite simple here: we play as one of two characters: Colt or Julianne. But the main character is still Colt.

Beach, sea, sand and a bottle in hand with a wild hangover – in this state the protagonist wakes up. He doesn’t remember what happened yesterday. Moreover, he does not remember so much that he does not even know his name and what is happening on the Black Reef Island.

But the situation is quickly improving. A certain Julianne communicates with us, who reminds of what is happening, namely, that a time loop of a day has formed on the island. Everyone on the island can die, and buildings collapse due to certain actions, but the next day everything rolls back.

Strange inscriptions appear in the air, which can be seen not only by the player, but also by the Colt himself. Through them, communication goes with the hero, but it is not known who exactly speaks to him. However, this messenger is clearly trying to help.

It turns out that eight ideologues must be killed to break the loop. Until then, we are free to do whatever comes into our heads. After each restart, the Colt loses things, but already remembers a certain information – it is here that it is the most valuable currency.

The day is divided into four phases: morning, noon, lunch and evening. And for all these phases you need to have time to kill all the bosses. Each has its own characteristics and a verified schedule. So over time it will be easy to figure out what needs to be done. And there are plenty of options here, because we are given an open sandbox, and the style of passing directly depends on the player.

Unlike the same Dishonored, where the emphasis was on stealth, in the world of Deathloop no strict framework… The player is free to do whatever he wants and how he wants. Do you want to go to the rush and shred your enemies with your own powers? Please. Do you want to set up an accident? Forward. Do you want to quietly slit everyone’s throat? Who’s in the way. There are a lot of options for passing.

Each ideologue has his own unique superpowers. After killing, you can assign them to yourself. As well as unique weapons. All cannons are divided into several grades of rarity: from gray to orange. This system is already familiar to everyone, and we will not dwell on it. Barrels differ in damage and additional functions.

Above, I said that after the loop expires, all equipment disappears. This lasts until about the second restart. Then it turns out that there is some rare material on the island. residium… He is focused on things and people all over the island, and it is he who allows things and the ability to be preserved. It is enough just to saturate them.

Residium is second important currency on the Black Reef. The plot revolves around her, and she helps Colt during the passage.

As for the ideologues, things are not so simple here either. You can memorize their routes, know the exact timings of each action. But things can go wrong at any time. And Julianne will be to blame.

She also remembers everything that happened during the loop. And she plays for the bad guys. That is, all opponents are on her side, she is their ally. And her main task is kill you… And she loves to do this with great pleasure.

Moreover, the main feature of Julianne is that another person plays for her, not a bot (occasionally he too). She can break into your noose at any moment, and will be able to give a real fight back. It all depends on the skills of the gamers. Julianne also has several abilities and can unlock others to be on a par (or even a cut above) with you.

Each hero has his own inventory with weapons, trinkets and ingots. Trinkets endow the player with additional passive abilities. For example, they allow you to speed up health recovery, reflect some of the bullets, reduce the recoil of barrels, increase movement speed, give double jumps and much more. In total, you can carry 4 active trinkets with you, each will also have to be saturated with a residium in order to leave it with you in a new loop.

Ingots are the very same superpowers. Initially, Colt has one ingot available, which allows him to die up to three times in a game day. Then the loop will start over. We’ve already seen some of the abilities in Dishonored. For example, “displacement” is teleportation. But there are other unique, like, breeding of personality. One of the ideologists literally created several copies of himself, but it is not this ability that will pass to you, but the ability to create a mental explosion in a cluster of enemies.

The game features 5 different ingots. And only two can be active.

How amazing the world is, how bad the optimization is

Arkane designers do not eat their bread for nothing. They create unique worlds and universes.

The level design in Deathloop is top notch. To every point there is at least ten different approaches, if not more: top, bottom, bypass, and so on. Verticality is even given priority here periodically, it is often more convenient for the player to get close to the target from a height.

Each district (and there are four of them here) is radically different from each other. But that’s not all. Depending on the time of day, the island changes. The conditions of battle, passage, search for objects, behavior and the presence of enemies, their routes are changing. All in all, a huge scope for creativity, experimentation and exploration. It seems that this can be done endlessly.

And everything would be fine if not for one small “BUT”. There are obvious problems with the optimization of the game on the PC.

You cannot save manually, the system operates here autosaves… And saving occurs only after you leave the level. Everything would be fine, but due to various problems of the game, you can lose your progress at any minute.

The game requires a minimum of 12GB of RAM, but you can play with less. But already here the game warns that there may be problems. But this most often affects the work of the inner world of the game. But a more frequent occurrence – departures… That is, you can already head to the exit from the location, and the game suddenly decides that it was too easy for you, and it simply crashes with an error. Progress is lost, you have to do everything anew. So so time loop in real life.

And this is not to mention other minor bugs, such as the rare overlap of interface elements on top of each other, stuck weapons, and so on. They are not so frequent, but they also have a place to be.

But still Deathloop is great

Despite occasional critical errors, Deathloop is fun and very interesting. She is constantly pushing to explore the local world and does it well.

It is a pity that even the RTX 3090 and 32 GB of RAM may not be enough for a normal game. But it will be fixed. And I think pretty soon. The developers are already actively working on solving these problems, and yesterday they released the first patch.

Otherwise, I highly recommend the game. Let, perhaps, and a little later. I want to return to such games. They deserve maximum attention.

