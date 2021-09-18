Angorin – about the fans of Lokomotiv: very hot and loud. Reminded of England and Chelsea

19-year-old English attacking midfielder of Lokomotiv Moscow Faustino Angiorin shared his opinion about the fans of the club in the match of the 1st round of the group stage of the Europa League season-2021/2022 with the French “Marseille” (1: 1), in which he managed to score a goal in the 89th minute.

“Yes, of course, the match was not easy – especially considering the fact that most of the second half we played in the minority. But, nevertheless, the guys found the strength to play with dignity, defended themselves. In the end, they managed to score and level the score.

It was not easy to play, even in equal squads. Marseille are a very good team playing very fast football. There was one less of us and, I think, thanks to this, the guys were able to liberate themselves, they realized that at such a moment you just need to play to the end.

Many thanks to the fans for their support from the first to the last minute. It was very hot and very loud. It reminded England and Chelsea – in terms of energy, the intensity that was in the stands, ”the Lokomotiv press service quotes Angorin.