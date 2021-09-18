Apple artificially limited the performance of the updated iPad mini

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the new sixth generation iPad mini. The device has a new design with flat edges and narrow bezels around the screen, support for 5G and the A15 chipset, also used in smartphones of the iPhone 13 series. However, the results of early tests indicate that Apple slowed down the processor in the new iPad mini.

According to Geekbench benchmarks, the new tablet is 8% less powerful than the iPhone 13 Pro. This is because the processor frequency of the iPad mini is limited to 2.93 GHz, while the same chipset in the iPhone 13 Pro is capable of operating at 3.2 GHz.

Obviously, we are talking about an artificial slowdown of the Apple A15 in the tablet, since it is certainly not limited in the ability to remove heat from the chip and its power, especially compared to the iPhone. In terms of test scores, the new iPad mini scored 1596 points in Geekbench in single-core and 4558 in multi-core test. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro scores 1730 and 4660 points, respectively.

Despite the understated performance compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, the sixth-generation iPad mini outperforms the previous model by 40% in single-core and 70% in multi-core Geekbench tests. Recall that the fifth generation iPad mini is based on the A12 chip that debuted in the iPhone XS.