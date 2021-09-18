Arman Tsarukyan will fight Christos Giagos at UFC Vegas 37. He wants revenge with Makhachev and knows Vladimir Putin

At the end of July, a new surname appeared in the top 15 lightweight: after the end of his career as Paul Felder, Arman Tsarukyan burst into the ranking of the division. The Russian fighter with Armenian roots has long claimed to be in the elite – now he is there next to his friend and sparring partner Rafael Fiziev.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there is nothing more convenient to keep an eye on sports.

Tsarukyan made his UFC debut in April 2019 at a tournament in St. Petersburg. Arman was immediately given as a rival to Islam Makhachev, who was already called the successor of Khabib. Islam approached the fight with Tsarukyan with six fights in the UFC and a 5-1 record. He certainly did not look like a successful opponent for the debut, especially since Armand entered the battle on short notice, having received an offer just a month before the event in St. Petersburg.

Mixed martial arts Emelianenko and Kharitonov will have 2 fights – according to the rules of MMA and boxing 2 HOURS AGO

Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan Photo: Getty Images

Tsarukyan’s preparation for Makhachev was complicated by one nuance: three weeks before the fight, Arman was planning a wedding. Fighter did not touch the wedding cake, which embarrassed distant relatives. They did not understand why the groom was in no mood, they tried to feed him and drag him to the dance floor. The relatives did not know that on the wedding day, Arman got up at six in the morning and went to workout to lose weight.

“We thought to postpone, but there are too many coincidences: singers, organizers, everything has already been adjusted and paid for. Didn’t have to eat the wedding cake. He asked me not to have a lot of food on my table. I ate only cucumbers, tomatoes and herbs. He left at 23:30, and they planned to cut the cake at midnight. I say: “Let’s go faster, otherwise I need to sleep,” Tsarukyan said before the fight with Makhachev.

The fight in St. Petersburg ended with Makhachev’s victory by unanimous decision, but Tsarukyan remains the toughest test for him in his UFC career. The Armenian put up such strong resistance on the ground that Dana White wrote both bonuses for the best fight of the evening. The boss’s decision is amazing, because almost the entire fight took place at the bottom, and bonuses are usually given to those who cut in a stance.

Tsarukyan is not chasing bonuses – all of his fights ended with a unanimous decision. Perhaps because the athlete never had problems with money. If the majority go to martial arts, including for the sake of fat fees, then Arman has no financial motivation to go to the octagon. The fighter grew up in a wealthy family, his father is a successful Krasnodar businessman Nairi Tsarukyan. Arman is already used to being called a major on the Internet, and a bummer in the family who makes a living by fighting. As a joke.

Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan Photo: Getty Images

Tsarukyan lives in Krasnodar, but grew up in Khabarovsk, where until the age of 18 he played hockey at the local Amur academy. The future fighter did not come to this sport right away: at first he was engaged in freestyle wrestling, but he got tired of the constant weight race, and at the age of 11, Arman focused on hockey.

A big career like Zak Boghosyan (American hockey player “Toronto Maple Leafs” with Armenian roots – Eurosport) did not work: when the time came to move from the academy to the MHL team “Amur Tigers”, Tsarukyan was not taken. His level was considered average – so the left forward became an MMA fighter. Already when Arman got into the UFC roster, he tried to train in another KHL club, Severstal Cherepovets. In the team, he spent several trainings, and then retired as a hockey coach. According to Tsarukyan, cooperation with the residents of Cherepovets is more of a marketing ploy than serious intentions to make a hockey comeback.

From hockey came the MMA nickname of the Russian-Armenian fighter. Armand recently changed his nickname and is now called Tough Guy. According to Tsarukyan, on the ice he did not perform the functions of a tough guy, but he was glad to fight there too. With the former pseudonym Akhalkalaki (born in the city of Akhalkalaki – Eurosport), problems arose: before his debut fight in the UFC, Tsarukyan wondered if the pronunciation of the nickname would be taken out by the articulation of the ring announcer Bruce Buffer. A commentator came up to the fighter and asked him to say a difficult word on a dictaphone, in order to then let Buffer listen. As a result, the legendary ring-announcer did not cope, getting lost on the last syllable, and Tsarukyan chose a simpler nickname.

Arman is familiar with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but hockey or an influential father has nothing to do with it. At the Plotforma S-70 tournament in Sochi, Tsarukyan won the combat sambo tournament and received congratulations from Putin. According to IA “HKS”, the president liked the strangler Arman so much that he even kissed the fighter. “I cannot convey these feelings when I was standing next to him. The President is a very open person, he treated all athletes warmly. After the fight he hugged and kissed ”, – said Tsarukyan after the tournament.

It is not known whether Putin remembers Tsarukyan and whether he will root for him at the UFC Vegas 37 tournament, where the Armenian will fight Christos Giagos. For Arman, the Greek looks like another step on the way to battles with tops, but the fresh example of Mahmud Muradov reminds us that even the iron minions sometimes fail. Especially considering that Tsarukyan is constantly thinking about revenge with Makhachev. The fighter is confident that he will draw the right conclusions and defeat the heir to Khabib.

Arman Tsarukyan and Christos Giagos Photo: Getty Images

Tsarukyan has already figured out how to achieve a rematch with Islam – for now, he categorically refuses to accept the fight. Arman wants to beat Makhachev on the same card in order to challenge him at the same time. Tsarukyan’s fight will take place on September 19, and the Dagestani fighter will fight Dos Anjos on October 30 in Abu Dhabi, so the plans have been postponed for now. But Arman admitted that he thinks about revenge with Makhachev almost every day.

Hot MMA news – on Eurosport

Watch the fight between Emelianenko and Tarasov on September 18 exclusively on Winline

Mixed martial arts Fedor Emelianenko – about ring girls: “It would be more appropriate to wear them” 8 HOURS AGO