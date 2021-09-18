Astronomers explain the nature of the explosion in the sky over China 900 years ago

An international group of astronomers has announced that they have solved the cosmic mystery, which is about 900 years old. They located the source of the explosion in the skies over China, described in ancient manuscripts.

The study is published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters and is briefly reported on the University of Manchester website. A team of researchers examined 12th century manuscripts from China and Japan.

The ancient authors described in detail the incredible event they witnessed. It follows from the manuscripts that once a very bright flash occurred high in the sky. It did not disappear, but turned into a bright ball, which, judging by the descriptions, was as bright as the planet Saturn and remained visible for six months.

The text writers were very meticulous and described the location of this flash in the firmament. It is also established that this event took place in 1181 AD, and for the first time it was noticed and described by the inhabitants of China. By the way, the event was designated SN1181. For nine centuries, the cosmic mystery remained unsolved.

In the new study, astronomers have decided to act by analogy with previous similar work. The fact is that earlier, according to ancient descriptions, astronomers were able to establish the causes of four similar events. It turned out that these were supernova explosions located in the Crab Nebula.

Note that astronomers from Hong Kong, Great Britain, Spain, Hungary and France took part in the new study. They found that the Pa 30 nebula is expanding at an extreme speed of over 1100 km per second. According to scientists, if spacecraft could reach this speed, then the journey from Earth to the Moon would take only five minutes.

Having received data on the rate of expansion of the nebula, astronomers calculated its other characteristics, which allowed them to “look” into the past about 1000 years ago. As a result, they came out on a well-known historical date – 1181 AD.

Professor Albert Zeilstra of the University of Manchester says historical records place a mysterious star between two Chinese constellations known as Chuanche and Huagai. This is where Parker’s Star, one of the hottest stars in the Milky Way, is located.

She is well known to science. Previous studies have shown that Parker’s star is most likely the result of the merger of two white dwarfs. It is believed that such events lead to the formation of a rare type of supernova Iax.

“Only about 10 percent of supernovae are of this type, and they are not well understood,” says Professor Zijlstra. the age, location, brightness of the event and the historically recorded duration of 185 days indicate that Parker’s star and Pa30 are twins of SN 1181. “

The professor also added that at the moment it is the only type Iax supernova in respect of which detailed research is being carried out. Its importance lies in the fact that it helped to solve not only the astronomical, but also the historical riddle.