Atletico – Athletic. Forecast and bet for 2.22 / Football predictions

Atletico Madrid will play at home with Athletic in the fifth round of the Spanish Championship. The match will take place on September 18, beginning at 17:15 Moscow time. Atlético – Athletic: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Atlético

After four games played, Atlético is third in the Spanish league standings. At the moment, the assets of the “mattress makers” have 10 points.

In the middle of the week, the Madrid club played a difficult match against Porto in the Champions League. The game in Madrid ended in a 0: 0 draw.





Last Sunday Atlético won an away victory over Espanyol – 2: 1. Diego Simeone’s team were losing until the 79th minute, when Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco equalized the score. And Tom Lemar scored the winning goal in the ninth stoppage minute.

Atlético have conceded in three of their four league games in Spain.

“Athletic”

Athletic, meanwhile, scored eight points and is in fifth place in the standings.

In the previous round, the Basques won a home victory over Mallorca – 2: 0. All goals were scored after the break.

And before that there was a guest victory over Celta – 1: 0. But it should be noted, first of all, the home draw with Barcelona (1: 1). The Catalans barely bounced back, scoring the return goal closer to the end of the match.

Athletic in four games conceded only one goal …

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Atlético in this match for 1.70, the bookmakers offer a draw for 3.60, and Athletics won for 5.80…

Atlético have just two wins in their previous five games against Athletic. It is always difficult for Simeone’s team to play with the Basques.

And this Saturday, Atlético will also face a tough match.

Bid – both teams will score for 2.22… It is possible that the guests will open an account, and this will force Atletico to take risks.