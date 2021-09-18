Avtomobilist will terminate the contract with Kovar and retain the rights to it until the end of the season

Avtomobilist will terminate the contract with the 33-year-old goalkeeper Jakub Kovar…

“The club has made a decision to terminate the contract with goalkeeper Yakub Kovar by mutual agreement of the parties with the assignment of rights to Avtomobilist until the end of the season,” a source familiar with the situation told the “Championship” correspondent Pavel Panyshev.

Previously, Kovar was seriously injured and was placed on the club’s list of injured players for the rest of the season, which prevented his contract from hitting the salary ceiling. This season of the Kontinental Hockey League, Kovar took part in the match with Metallurg Magnitogorsk (2: 6), having played all 60 minutes in it. In the game against Salavat (2: 4), Vladimir Galkin and Dmitry Shikin occupied the goal.

In the spring, Kovář underwent surgery on the knee joint, and in August he underwent a rehabilitation course in Germany. In March 2021, the goalkeeper extended the agreement with Avtomobilist for one season.

In the last KHL draw, Kovar played 51 matches in the regular season, scoring 23 wins and reflecting 92.4% of the shots. In the Gagarin Cup, the goalkeeper played in five meetings, scoring one victory.