Bavaria – Bochum. Forecast and rate for 1.81

On Saturday, 18 September, Bayern will host Bochum in the fifth round of the German Bundesliga. The meeting, which will take place at the Allianz-Arena, will begin at 16:30 Moscow time. Bayern – Bochum: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich ranks second in the standings of the German championship with 10 points.

Wards Juliana Nagelsmann in the first round they parted with Borussia Mönchengladbach (1: 1), after which they beat Cologne (3: 2), Hertha (5: 0) and RB Leipzig (4: 1).





In addition, the Munich team managed to win the German Super Cup this season, beating Borussia Dortmund (3: 1), and also successfully start in the German Cup, defeating Bremer (12: 0).

In the middle of the week, Bayern were confidently dealing with Barcelona (3-0) at the Camp Nou in the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Among the injured, Bayern have only Corentin Tolisso…

Bochum

Bochum located on the 13th line in the standings of the German Bundesliga with 3 points scored.

In four played rounds, the team Thomas Rice won one victory and suffered three defeats.

The Unbreakable beat Mainz (2: 0), losing to Wolfsburg (0: 1), Cologne (1: 2) and Hertha (1: 3).

In the German Cup, Bochum barely passed the Wuppertaller (1: 2 after extra time).

After injuries, the team is recovering Takuma Asano, Christian Gamboa, Paul Grave, Maxim Leitsch, Luis Hartwig and Simon Zoller.

Forecast and rate

In the upcoming match, the bookmakers give the advantage to the hosts: the victory of “Bavaria” – 1.07, the victory of “Bochum” – 36.00, draw – 13.50…

Hardly anyone has doubts about the fact that the Munich side will score three points in a home meeting with one of the outsiders, who only a few months ago improved in the class.

Yes, Bayern have a tighter schedule, given the start in the Champions League, but the squad allows for proper rotation, and even at this stage of the season, the players still don’t feel too tired.

Nagelsmann’s team have not conceded this season against Bremer, Hertha and Barcelona. Something tells us that Bochum, who have scored four goals in four meetings, will also have little chance of hitting Bayern’s goal. Our forecast and bid – “the hosts will win and will not concede” for 1.81.

You can also try the “total over 4” at 1.75, given the fact that Bayern are on the emotional upsurge after their triumph at the Camp Nou.