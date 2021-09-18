“Beka-Beka came to RPL not for money, but because of Rangnik. This makes Loko attractive to European guys, ”reports Demba Ba – Football

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Demba Ba believes that Lokomotiv has become a more attractive club for European players since the arrival of Ralph Rangnick as Head of Sports and Development.

– What is the idea of ​​Russian football among European players?

– Something like this: you have strong, physically strong players.

– Do you see Russian guys in Lokomotiv who can make a career in Europe?

– Of course I can. But talent and ability alone will not lead to the top. I know many guys in amateur football who could develop as well, if not better than me. But the whole question is about stability, with which it is necessary to act and develop. It is important. The mentality should be: “I have to be the best every day.”

– It is known that in Europe the Russian championship is quoted in the same way as the Chinese or Turkish – a place for the last or penultimate contract. Can this be changed?

– Of course, everything in life can be changed! Beka-Beka came to play in Russia. Many people think it’s because of the money, but in fact, because Ralph is here. And this makes Lokomotiv attractive to European guys like him. Everyone knows that there is such a Nabil Keita, who was bought for a million and sold for 17. Any investor will be interested in this method of selection and any footballer, – said Demba Ba.

