Billionaire Boguslavsky: I was thinking about investing in Spartak. The owner is not ready to let anyone in

Billionaire Leonid Boguslavsky told how he tried to participate by investments in the life of Moscow “Spartak”.

“There is a desire and opportunity, but it will not work in Russia. With very good management, a stable hit in European competition and an efficient buying and selling of players, you can make ends meet. But at the same time, one can not dream of a championship and high places in European competitions.

My friend and I had thoughts about Spartak. We even did a weight approach a few years ago. With the permission of the owner, a financial audit of the club was ordered. But then it turned out that, firstly, the owner was not going to let anyone in there. Even for some minority stake at the initial stage with our participation in the board of directors – so that we participate in decision-making and can ensure their transparency for partners, as is usually the case in companies. Secondly, we understood on concrete figures: the football economy in Russia does not work for the investor. Clubs have no income from TV broadcasts. Investing in football here is not about a business project, or about charity, or even about passion, but about the ego. But we do not have such a need. There is a high level of corruption in Russian football, “Sport Express quotes Boguslavsky.