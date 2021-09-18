Binance hires former Europol darknet specialist

Former Europol darknet specialist Nils Andersen-Röed has joined the Binance security team. This is stated in the message of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Prior to Europol, Andresen-Reed worked for the Netherlands National Police and specialized in the dark web. In particular, he coordinated the liquidation of the Hansa Market and AlphaBay marketplaces together with colleagues around the world.

According to the announcement, the new employee will focus on conducting internal and external investigations to identify intruders on Binance’s platforms. His responsibilities also include protecting user funds and “actively supporting law enforcement.”

Over the past few months, financial regulators from several countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa and a number of others, have issued warnings to investors regarding the exchange’s activities.

Against this backdrop, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao issued an open letter in which he spoke about the exchange’s plans to ensure compliance and protect customers.

In August, Binance introduced mandatory user verification and recruited former US Treasury investigator Greg Monahan as an anti-money laundering officer.

As a reminder, in September Zhao announced that Binance was abandoning the “decentralized” model and transforming it into a licensed enterprise with a centralized business.

